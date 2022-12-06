COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank AG EUR1bn 5yr HyPfe
London, December 6
Post Stabilisation Notice
December 06, 2022
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR 1bn 2.75% Hypothekenpfandbrief
(Mortgage Covered Bond) due 08 December 2025
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Guarantor (if any):
|None
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ43ZJ6
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 1,000,000,000
|Description:
|2.75% Covered Bonds due 08 December 2025
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BBVA
BNP Paribas SA
Erste Group
Mediobanca
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.