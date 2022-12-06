COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank AG EUR1bn 5yr HyPfe

Post Stabilisation Notice

December 06, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 1bn 2.75% Hypothekenpfandbrief

(Mortgage Covered Bond) due 08 December 2025

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: DE000CZ43ZJ6 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,000,000,000 Description: 2.75% Covered Bonds due 08 December 2025 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BBVA

BNP Paribas SA

Erste Group

Mediobanca

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.