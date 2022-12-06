DJ E15VC Announces First Close of its Third Fund with the Continued Support from Sun Hung Kai & Co

E15VC, a global technology venture capital firm, announced the launch and first close of its third fund, E15 Fund III, LP (the "Fund"), at USUSD60.75 million. The fund has a ten-year life and invests in global deep tech opportunities.

The Fund is anchored by Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co.") and the cooperation was conducted through Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners Limited ("SHKCP"), SHK & Co.'s funds management arm.

E15VC has demonstrated a strong track-record from its first and second fund of investing in entrepreneurs who focus on addressing significant problems, in technology, in healthcare, and in deep tech. The Hong Kong-based firm has invested in many innovative companies including Eikon Therapeutics, Frankie, Celebrity Agent, Caeli Vascular, and has successfully exited its investment in Vicarious Surgical and Auris Health.

Ted Lee, CEO of E15VC, said: "We are proud of this first close. We appreciate the faith our investors have put in us even during these challenging market conditions. We hope to reward their trust with compelling investment opportunities and returns."

Philip Liang, Managing Partner of E15VC added: "We look forward to identifying, investing, and supporting mission-driven entrepreneurs, and helping them reach their next stages of growth. This third fund represents a significant milestone for the firm."

SHK & Co. commenced its seeding partnership with E15VC for Fund II and continues its support for Fund III.

Lindsay Wright, CEO of SHK Capital Partners, said: "We are delighted to partner with E15VC for Fund III. We continue to have high confidence in their ability to access leading entrepreneurs around the world and execute on compelling investments. Sun Hung Kai is proud to be a partner with such a great team."

SHK & Co., a leading financial services and alternative investment firm, is expanding its external partnerships, including seeding, distribution and providing acceleration capital as it grows its funds management platform - SHK Capital Partners.

About Sun Hung Kai & Co.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co.", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leader in alternative investing headquartered in Hong Kong. Since its establishment in 1969, the Group has owned and operated market-leading platforms in Financial Services. The Group invests across public markets, alternatives, and real estate and has an established track record of generating long-term risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. Most recently, it has extended its strategy to incubate, accelerate and support emerging asset managers in the Asian region. It is also the major shareholder of a leading Consumer Finance firm, United Asia Finance Limited. The Group held about HKUSD49 billion in total assets as at 30 June 2022.

For more information about SHK & Co., please visit its corporate website www.shkco.com.

About E15VC

E15VC was founded in 2017 by Philip Liang in Hong Kong. E15VC is a team of engineers and entrepreneurs who have successfully worked across the spectrum of science and technology. With a track record in monetizing and growing portfolio companies successfully, such as Auris Health (Sold to J&J) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE: RBOT).

For more information about E15VC, please visit its corporate website https://e15vc.com/.

