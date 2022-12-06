Board ranked as leader and top EPM software, including top scores for vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend and net emotional footprint

Board, a leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced that SoftwareReviews, the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market, has published its Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Data Quadrant awards, naming Board as the leader for 2022.

Board is the EPM Data Quadrant leader with 88% of users satisfied with Board's capabilities as a vendor, whilst 89% of users are satisfied with Board's product features, and 92% of users are likely to recommend Board. According to SoftwareReviews' recent report, Board received a Net Emotional Footprint of +99, reflecting extremely positive emotional sentiment for Board amongst the user community.

Each year, SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace, as evaluated by users. Providers receive user satisfaction scores across software capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and provider experience, which are aggregated to result in emotional response ratings, an insight called the Net Emotional Footprint. This score is a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the provider and its product all from the software users' point of view.

"We feel honored by SoftwareReviews, and are excited for the recognition and momentum of Board's Intelligent Planning solutions," said Marco Limena, CEO of Board. "We are delighted that Board is confirmed as leader in the 2022 EPM Data Quadrant, and it reflects the power of Intelligent Planning, for customers seeking to plan, transform and grow in today's business landscape."

SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant evaluates and ranks products based on feedback from IT and business professionals. The placement of a software provider in the Data Quadrant indicates its relative ranking as well as its categorization. The data published is collected from real end users and meticulously verified.

Download this summary report to discover how EPM vendors compare and examine the detailed scores that resulted in Board being ranked the top EPM software for 2022.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm with over two decades of experience advising technology and business leaders.

To learn more about SoftwareReviews and software provider review surveys, visit www.SoftwareReviews.com

About Board

Board's Intelligent Planning Platform delivers solutions that help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. Board helps leading enterprises discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning to achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

www.board.com

