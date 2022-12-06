Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, today announced the acquisition of Appraisal Valuation Consultants LTD (AVC), an independent firm that specialises in the valuation of oil, gas, petrochemical, chemical, power, mining, metals processing and offshore facilities for insurance and other purposes.

The acquisition of AVC expands Kroll's offering with unmatched excellence in the energy sector for insurance valuation expertise and technology. A team of professionals will join Kroll in London, Manchester and Manila to form a dedicated energy team within the Fixed Asset Advisory Services practice.

Antony Attwell, CEO and co-founder of AVC, will become a Managing Director and lead the new team, reporting into Rebecca Fuller, Managing Director and Global Fixed Asset Advisory Services Leader.

Antony Attwell, Managing Director, Global Energy Team, Fixed Asset Advisory Services at Kroll, said: "Kroll's market reputation and global platform makes this move an exciting next step for our team. We look forward to bringing our specialist knowledge and technology to the Kroll team to support clients across the energy sector and beyond."

Rebecca Fuller, Global Head of Fixed Asset Advisory Services at Kroll, said: "Our new colleagues bring a wealth of specialised expertise that will benefit our energy clients at a time when inflation is driving replacement costs up and many are underinsured. The acquisition enhances our ability to provide our energy clients with technology-enabled solutions that will drive consistency and efficiency in fixed asset valuations, establishing a new standard of excellence in the market. The team also brings strong client relationships in complementary markets in EMEA, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. We are delighted to have them on board."

