Tallinn, Estonia, 6 December 2022. PlusPlus Capital ("PPC"), a leading Pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management group, has received feedback from the majority of holders of its 2022, 2023, and 2024 Estonian Notes, and all other creditors to consider the offer for conversion into Eurobond XS2502401552. Based on the response from the holders, the Company is evaluating additional covenant commitments and/or undertakings, subject to equal treatment and the interests of the majority, to facilitate a positive conclusion of the conversion offer. The structuring of interest-bearing liabilities into a single instrument serves to sustainably align PlusPlus Capital's financing. Further information will be provided in due course.



The following schedule (indicative)* is foreseen: On or about 23 January 2023 - Technical Information provided to the holders of Estonian notes and other creditors, including pre-filled orders for securities transactions for signature and submission to bank

On or about 30 January 2023 - Record date for the conversion into Eurobond XS2502401552

On or about 1 February 2023 - Settlement date for the conversion into Eurobond XS2502401552 * Unforeseen changes in the schedule may occur in the course of the process.



Contact: PlusPlus Capital

Peeter Piho, Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Email: peeter.piho@plusplus.ee

Phone: +372 503 0130



Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)

Sven Pauly, Consultant

Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com

Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0



About PlusPlus Capital: PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics. Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 100 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 274 million as at 30 June 2022. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors. PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market. pluspluscapital.eu

