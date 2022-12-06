Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.12.2022
Supertrend 2023! Cybersecurity-Aktie mit Monster-Potential!
WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 Ticker-Symbol: 41B 
Berlin
06.12.22
08:01 Uhr
22,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
06.12.2022 | 12:33
77 Leser
BELLWAY PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BELLWAY PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, December 6

BELLWAY p.l.c.

1 DECEMBER 2022

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Name of applicant:Bellway p.l.c.
Name of scheme:
  1. Bellway plc (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme (SRSOS)
  2. Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan (PSP)
Period of return:From: 1 June 2022To: 30 November 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. SRSOS: 53,896
  2. PSP: 550
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. SRSOS: Nil
  2. PSP: Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  1. SRSOS: 2,215
  2. PSP: Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. SRSOS: 51,681
  2. PSP: 550
Name of contact:Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:0191 2170717
© 2022 PR Newswire
