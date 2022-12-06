IPLOOK Technologies: IPLOOK EPC and IMS Successfully Demonstrates Interoperability with ULAK Base Stations

An advanced-capabilities and customer-oriented mobile network solution is available for operators and enterprises, after IPLOOK EPC and IMS completed the 3GPP-compliant interoperability test with ULAK base stations.

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK Technologies, a leading mobile core network provider, revealed that its mobile core networks have delivered interoperability with ULAK, a global vendor of LTE and 5G products, showcasing the positive results of the tests for data and voice services between IPLOOK's EPC and IMS with ULAK 4.5G-LTE base stations.

IPLOOK's core networks deliver improved performance and open-source capabilities with all 3GPP-compliant interfaces to enable more flexible network connectivity. ULAK base stations enable integration with communication technology solutions ecosystem. Deploying IPLOOK's mobile core networks, integrated with ULAK base stations, offers all-sized operators and enterprises a compatible and stable solution to cost-effectively and rapidly deploy 4G commercial networks with enhanced quality of voice and data services.

"The rise of open source and development methodologies for network innovation is bolstered by races to expand network services and stay ahead of the competition while managing tight budgets and resources in the telco market," said Aziz Sever, CTO of ULAK. "We are pleased to work with IPLOOK to go beyond the current solution."

"This cooperation with ULAK allows us to advance goals in providing our customers more options to deploy 4G commercial mobile networks with high-performed services and upgraded flexibility," said Frank Li, Sales Director in the MENA region of IPLOOK. "We are looking forward to the accelerated innovation in our future collaboration."

About IPLOOK

Founded in 2012, IPLOOK is an industry-leading end-to-end, cloud-based mobile network solution provider. IPLOOK's highly scalable virtualized 3G/4G/5G core network software products can be deployed in the deployment scenarios for Mobile Network Operators (MNO), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO), Wireless Internet Services Providers (WISP) and Enterprises.

Reach out more at www.iplook.com. Follow IPLOOK on LinkedIn @IPLOOK Technologies

About ULAK

ULAK COMMUNICATIONS Inc. was established in Turkey to carry out R&D and engineering activities of mobile and broadband communication systems used by commercial network operators, providing 5G and LTE products and technologies for end-to-end, sustainable and reliable communication infrastructures to meet the increasing communication needs.

More info at: ulakhaberlesme.com.tr

Contact us

info@iplook.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iplook-epc-and-ims-successfully-demonstrates-interoperability-with-ulak-base-stations-301695688.html