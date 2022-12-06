DataArt, a global software engineering firm, has partnered with Invesco, a global investment management company, to provide design and development services for a range of new products, including Basecamp, the latest and most innovative model portfolio app.

Basecamp is a sophisticated and user-focused application that simplifies complex workflows to enable users to spend more time with their customers. Unlike other model portfolio platforms, Invesco's solution does not charge for advisory models; clients pay only the OCFs (Ongoing Charge Figures) of the underlying funds, the associated platform charge, and advisory fees.

Leveraging deep experience in financial services and focused on adding value quickly, the DataArt agile development team delivered the launch-ready app in just three months, an achievement made possible thanks to a dedicated and experienced team of specialists.

"DataArt has done a great job! Their high level of engagement, ownership, and commitment to digital excellence was key to delivering a user-friendly digital application that generated results above our expectations and keeps delighting its users," said Markus Staas, Head of Digital Product Management, Invesco EMEA

Kirill Shustov, Account Manager, DataArt UK, added: "It's been a great opportunity for us to collaborate with Invesco on mission critical initiatives. Our Basecamp team has enjoyed working with Invesco product managers and achieved results in record time. We are looking to expand our partnership further for we can surely achieve much more together."

Basecamp is compatible with models on numerous investment platforms including Aviva, Fidelity, 7iM, Novia, Transact, and Standard Life. Basecamp users can select models based on their preferred trading platform, risk profiling agency, and investment objectives. Other features include access to personalized documents to support the due diligence process, including fund suitability notes and performance reports templates.

The application is available here: https://www.invesco.com/mps/en/mps.html, with new features in the pipeline which will be available early next year.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management company with its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, and additional branch offices in 20 countries. Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed, domestic, international/global, specialty, and fixed income mutual funds to help customize investors' portfolios to their unique needs.

For more information, please visit www.invesco.com

About DataArt:

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solving problems. With over 25 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, and deep industry sector knowledge, we deliver high-value, high-quality solutions that our clients depend on, and lifetime partnerships they believe in.

Headquartered in New York City, DataArt now employs over 6,000 professionals in 20+ locations throughout the US, Europe, Middle East and Latin America, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado, Flutter Entertainment, among others.

For more information, please visit www.dataart.com

