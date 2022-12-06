Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti's December Small-Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 65 Presenting Companies

Wednesday and Thursday, December 7-8, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 7-8, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events .

*All Times EST Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 (Day 1) 8:30-9:00 u-blox (UBXN) ***** ***** 9:15-9:45 Mistras Group (MG) Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Havertys Furniture Company (HVT) 10:00-10:30 Vishay Precision Group (VPG) ***** Turning Point Brands (TPB) 10:45-11:15 IDT Corporation (IDT) AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Charles River Associates (CRAI) 11:30-12:00 Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Tecnoglass (TGLS) Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) 12:15-12:45 AZZ Inc. (AZZ) USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Brady Corporation (BRC) 1:00-1:30 The Eastern Company (EML) Foresight (FRSX) Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) 1:45-2:15 Sarcos Technology & Robotics (STRC) Innovative Eyewear, Inc (LUCY) SP Plus Corporation (SP) 2:30-3:00 Ideanomics (IDEX) Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) ***** 3:15-3:45 Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) Modiv (MDV) RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) 4:00-4:30 ***** Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) Resources Connection (RGP) 1x1s Only (7th) 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) ***** *****

*All Times EST Thursday, December 8th, 2022 (Day 2) 8:30-9:00 ***** Matthews International (MATW) Haynes International Inc (HAYN) 9:15-9:45 Unisys Corporation (UIS) Exco Technologies Limited (XTC) Theriva Biologics, Inc. (TOVX) 10:00-10:30 Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Genie Energy (GNE) 10:45-11:15 Mayville Engineering Co. (MEC) ***** U.S. Energy Corporation (USEG) 11:30-12:00 ***** Superior Group of Companies (SGC) ***** 12:15-12:45 A10 Networks (ATEN) Nature's Sunshine (NATR) ***** 1:00-1:30 Xcel Brands (XELB) Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP) Matrix Service Company (MTRX) 1:45-2:15 PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) LeMaitre (LMAT) MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 2:30-3:00 CSG (CSGS) Kirkland's Home (KIRK) Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) 3:15-3:45 Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Shapeways (SHPW) PC Connection (CNXN) 1x1s Only (8th) Astec (ASTE) Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT) OneSpan (OSPN) Southland Holdings (LGTO) Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) ***** *****

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro-Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro-Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro-Cap space through a series of investor conferences ( www.sidoti.com/events ) we host each year.

