IamFire Plc - Result of AGM

6 December 2022

IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("FIRE" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

IamFire plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

