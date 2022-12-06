Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.12.2022
Supertrend 2023! Cybersecurity-Aktie mit Monster-Potential!
06.12.2022 | 13:33
IamFire Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 6

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IAMFIRE PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

6 December 2022

IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("FIRE" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

IamFire plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Company:

John Taylor

info@iamfireplc.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Advisor):
Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Broker):
Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct)

