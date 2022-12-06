IamFire Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, December 6
6 December 2022
IamFire plc
AQSE: FIRE
("FIRE" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
IamFire plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
