Canadian researchers have developed a new model to improve the performance of building-integrated PV (BIPV) shades in buildings. They considered solar electricity, heat transferred through windows, and interior daylighting quality.Scientists from the Western University in Canada have developed an optimization framework to help BIPV shades to maximize electricity generation, radiative heating, and cooling loads. "One of the main novelties of this work is that the simplicity of the model allows us to incorporate a wider range of performance influences than have previously been investigated, ranging ...

