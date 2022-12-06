U.S. customers can now purchase Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees at www.shopgummies.com .

Product is shipped nationwide across the U.S. within 5-7 days.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the official launch of its U.S. ecommerce site at www.shopgummies.com.

"We are excited to officially launch our products into the U.S. market, which is a major milestone for the company," said Charlie Lamb, CEO at GUMY. "We are now ready to ship product to all 50 states, which represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the Company beyond the existing Canadian market."

The Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks are plant based, gluten free and without peanuts. Each 50g pouch of the Watermelon Sharks or Peachy Bees contains only 80 calories and 2 grams of sugar.

For every bag purchased, a donation is made to support an endangered "keystone" species. For the Watermelon Sharks, the Company supports Ocearch - a global leader in ocean and shark conservation. For the Peachy Bees, the Company supports The Bee Conservancy.

"As we have been fielding significant demand and interest from the U.S. market for some time now, we are thrilled to finally open our ecommerce site and make the product available online for our US based customers," said Anthony Gindin, Chief Marketing Officer at GUMY. "We expect to see significant traction and growth in the coming weeks and months."

ABOUT THE GUMMY PROJECT

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

