Dienstag, 06.12.2022
Supertrend 2023! Cybersecurity-Aktie mit Monster-Potential!
06.12.22
08:00 Uhr
06.12.2022
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Alvotech transferred from First North Iceland to Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Alvotech's request for admission to trading on
its Main market. 

The shares will be admitted to trading on December 8, 2022.

Short name:        ALVO          
Number of shares:     275.721.672       
ISIN code:        LU2458332611      
Round Lot:        1 share         
Order book ID:      260316         
Dynamic Volatility Guard 5%           
Static Volatility Guard  15%           
Company Identity Number: 671221-9740       
Market:          OMX ICE Equities / 23  
Tick Size Table:     MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:         XICE          

 ICB Classification

Industry  20 - Health Care    
Subsector 20103010 - Biotechnology
