NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Alvotech transferred from First North Iceland to Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Alvotech's request for admission to trading on its Main market. The shares will be admitted to trading on December 8, 2022. Short name: ALVO Number of shares: 275.721.672 ISIN code: LU2458332611 Round Lot: 1 share Order book ID: 260316 Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Company Identity Number: 671221-9740 Market: OMX ICE Equities / 23 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: XICE ICB Classification Industry 20 - Health Care Subsector 20103010 - Biotechnology