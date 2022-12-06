Halberd Corporation: Halberd Receives Several Strains of Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria from CDC to Test Laser Eradication

Halberd's method shown previously to be effective on multiple strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria to be tested on CDC strains.

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has received from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) an array of antibiotic resistant bacteria (ARB). Halberd will utilize its laser eradication technology which successfully eradicated numerous Gram-Negative bacteria whose results were reported in an October 18, 2022 press release. Gram-negative bacteria (GNB) are characterized by their high resistance to antibiotics.[1]

The CDC provides various strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria to research organizations to encourage development of methods and means of overcoming/neutralizing the bacteria's resistance to known antibiotics or destroying these bacteria without harming the patient.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "Our results to date on E. coli, Salmonella and Shigella have been very encouraging and we are excited to commence testing of our patent-pending methodology on these antibiotic resistant strains from the CDC."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, "The importance of the fact that the CDC supplied this material to Halberd Corporation cannot be over-emphasized. Halberd's patented technology could be of intense interest to the government, particularly the military, because of our ability to potentially counteract bio-weapons. We regard this responsibility as important to the potential safety and security of the country and to the interests of the company as well."

