TopResume Partners With Blackhawk Network To Inspire Job-Search Success With New Holiday Gift Card Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / TopResume , the world's largest resume-writing service, today announced a partnership with global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network to offer an online gift card program to job seekers, just in time for the holiday season. Powered by Blackhawk Network's Online Commerce Services, TopResume-branded digital gift cards are now available on topresume.com/gifts , offering career-driven professionals a meaningful and memorable retail experience.

"In this uncertain economic climate, the job search can be a lonely and overwhelming process, especially over the holiday season," said Byron Matthews, TopResume's CEO. "By gifting a professional resume package, you're investing in someone's success and helping them land that dream job in the new year. It's providing confidence and peace of mind, delivered right to their inbox."

Customers can choose from one of TopResume's four career-development packages or they can choose their own dollar amount (up to $999):

Starter ($149): professional resume

professional resume Premium ($249): professional resume, LinkedIn makeover, and 2-month Career.io subscription

professional resume, LinkedIn makeover, and 2-month subscription Ultimate ($349): professional resume with unlimited revisions, LinkedIn makeover, cover letter, and 4-month Career.io subscription

professional resume with unlimited revisions, LinkedIn makeover, cover letter, and 4-month Career.io subscription Elite ($699): professional resume with unlimited revisions, LinkedIn makeover, cover letter, 6-month Career.io subscription, and two interview prep sessions

"As shoppers navigate inflation and cost-of-living increases, our holiday forecast revealed that consumers plan to spend nearly half of their holiday budget on gift cards - an economically resilient and top gifting option for this holiday season," said Steve Dekker, Blackhawk Network's Managing Director, The Americas. "Combining our industry insights with TopResume's unique ability to help people offer their loved ones confidence, as well as future earning potential, we can help shoppers offer a really special gift for the job seekers in their lives."

For the 16th consecutive year, gift cards are the most requested gift by consumers, according to the National Retail Federation . Per Blackhawk Network's most recent sales data, merchant online gift card programs have seen high double-digit growth over the last two years. As consumers continue the slow return to pre-pandemic shopping behaviors, interest in digital gifting options has remained high.

"The average recruiter spends six seconds reviewing a resume before deciding if the candidate is a fit for the job," said Amanda Augustine, career expert for TopResume, and a certified professional career coach (CPCC) and a certified professional resume writer (CPRW). "In today's ever-evolving job market, it's essential for job seekers to have a top-notch resume that tells their career story, captures the hiring manager's attention, and ensures their application will make it past the electronic gatekeepers. 'Tis the season for preparing for the job search now, so that you can excitingly start your new job in the new year."

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com .

About TopResume

TopResume, a Talent Inc. company, is the world's premier resume-writing service, analyzing millions of resumes and LinkedIn profiles each year. Job seekers work directly with professional writers and industry experts to redefine their personal brand and stand out from the crowd during the job-search process. Follow TopResume on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram and visit TopResume to request a free confidential resume review.

