3BL Alerts: YKK Reports 18.2% Decrease in GHG Emissions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / YKK Corporation has released "This is YKK 2022," the company's annual integrated report on medium-term management strategies, value creation aimed at long-term sustainable growth, and sustainability initiatives for YKK's fastening business. The theme of this year's report is "YKK's Purpose" as told through a message from the president of YKK Corporation, executive dialogs, and employee voices. "This is YKK 2022" also includes the company's progress during fiscal year 2021 under the five themes of the YKK Sustainability Vision 2050, the company's roadmap for achieving climate neutrality by 2050. Highlights are as follows:

Climate Change

18.2% reduction in Scope 1, 2 GHG emissions, 15.1% reduction in Scope 3 GHG emissions (from a FY2018 baseline)

11 plants worldwide operating on 100% renewable energy (increase of one plant, year-on-year)

Material Resources

Sustainable materials (such as recycled or plant-derived materials) used in zipper textiles increased to 13% (up 7 points year-on-year)

Sustainable packaging usage increased to 3.3% (YKK JAPAN Company Kurobe Manufacturing Center completed the switchover of major interior packaging materials in July 2022)

Landfill waste reduced by 272 tons year-on-year

Waste resource conversion rate increased to 87% (up 3.7 points year-on-year)

Water Resources

7.5% reduction in total water intake by all manufacturing sites (from a FY2018 baseline)

Implemented wastewater management using voluntary control standards stricter than government regulations

Chemical Management

Revised YKK Restricted Substances List and completed audit of all 1,204 suppliers on their compliance

Renewed OEKO-TEX ® certification for YKK ® fastening products

certification for YKK fastening products Developed paints with reduced toluene and xylene for use on main products

Expanded lineup of products produced with YKK's new eco-friendly AcroPlating® technology, which eliminates 100% of cyanide, chromium, selenium, and other harmful substances. The volume of products made with this technology increased 75% for zippers and 48% for snaps and buttons (year-on-year).

Respect for People

Implemented YKK Global Criteria of Compliance self-checks at all applicable locations

Confirmed that suppliers comply with basic trading principles in accordance with OECD guidelines. Regular status checks and evaluations conducted via CSR questionnaire audits.

Detailed data about YKK's progress on ESG goals and financial information is disclosed in a supplemental "Data Book." "This is YKK 2022" and the "Data Book" are available on the YKK Corporation website at

https://www.ykk.com/english/corporate/csr/eco/report/index.html.

Second edition of YKK's Sustainability Journal released

- How YKK is putting people first to create a healthier planet while supporting local communities -

The second edition of YKK's Sustainability Journal has been published. The journal uses stories from employees to highlight YKK's sustainability journey. This edition showcases 1) solar power projects at the company's manufacturing facilities in California and Mexico; 2) the development of AcroPlating® finishing technology, which eliminates harsh chemicals from the metal plating process; 3) TouchLink® zipper, which embeds a microchip in the zipper pull, providing information on the garment's journey; and 4) the mono-plastic VISLON® zipper, a polyamide zipper that is more resistant to wear and tear. Social impact activities are also highlighted, such as 1) a tree donation project to support the areas ravished by forest fires in Turkey; 2) YKK's donation of nearly 45,000 N95 masks to Ethiopia and Sudan; and 3) the placement of collection bins for PET bottles which are then crafted into Natulon® Ocean Sourced zippers in Sri Lanka.

The Sustainability Journal is available on the YKK Digital Showroom at https://ykkdigitalshowroom.com/en/b1f/sustainability_vision/sustainability_journal/

About YKK

YKK solves the most complex fastening and attaching challenges. Since the company's founding in Tokyo in 1934, YKK has continuously set industry standards for quality, innovation, and sustainability in the production of zippers, plastic hardware, hook and loop fasteners, webbing tapes, and snap and buttons. YKK's "solutions-first" approach leverages its extensive product and machinery portfolio, engineering expertise, and integrated production, service, and supply chain solutions in 70+ countries/regions, leaving it well-positioned to support the growth of customers of all sizes and adapt to their evolving business needs. Guided by the CYCLE OF GOODNESS® philosophy - no one prospers without rendering benefit to others - YKK aims to contribute to a sustainable society through its products and manufacturing operations and constantly seeks new ways to serve the changing needs of its customers while at the same time investing in its employees and giving back to its communities.

