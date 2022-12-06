Streamlined, High Utility, Ultra-Rugged Smartphone Pushes Toughness to New Levels

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced the availability of the XP10 for TELUS customers in Canada. Sonim's XP10 is the company's first device that combines the benefits of an ultra-rugged device with the speed and performance of 5G.





Sonim Technologies Launches XP10 5G Smartphone with TELUS



The XP10 is not a typical rugged phone. Its protective outer shell has a lighter, sleeker design so it fits comfortably in a pocket. The 5000mAh battery can stand up to multiple shifts without a charge providing power to workers to get through their day. The battery is also removable and can be swapped out reducing downtime on the job. Sonim is a leader in audio quality and continues to improve on the audio experience with the XP10. Even in the noisiest work environments, workers can hear and be heard louder and clearer than ever before through the 100dB+ speakers with Goodix echo and noise cancellation technology.

"The XP10 is designed to meet our customers' requirements, and our customers are extraordinary," said Robert Reeve, vice president, international sales. "We have spent the past several years gathering customer input to enhance the user experience from the streamlined look and feel to overall improved efficiency. The XP10 stands up to daily punishment while keeping frontline workers connected which is a requirement, not an option, for those who work in extreme conditions."

The XP10 is a good fit for anyone who has a tendency to ruin smartphones, works in unpredictable weather conditions, has a physical job or needs instant reliable communications with their team. The glove friendly screen keeps construction workers and linemen up to the task while working outdoors. With the onset of the pandemic, disinfecting phones in medical facilities has become standard practice. The XP10 can be sprayed, submerged and rigorously cleaned in soap and water or with harsh chemicals, like isopropyl alcohol or bleach, to ensure it is fully disinfected. For industrial workers who spend most of their time on the shop floor, the XP10 is pressure and puncture resistant. It can withstand one ton of metric pressure and the hardened outer shell can take up to 4J of impact energy.

The XP10 is now available through TELUS. For more information, visit Sonim XP10.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

