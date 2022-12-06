Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Radix Motion Inc. ("Radix Motion"), has received an International Preliminary Report on Patentability on the patent application first filed on July 28, 2020. All seven claims directed to the use of 3D movement data in psychedelic therapy were found by an examiner from the United States Patent and Trademark Office to: (i) be novel; (ii) have an inventive step (be "non-obvious"); and (iii) have industrial applicability (utility). The examiner found that for the aforementioned claims "prior art does not teach or fairly suggest the claimed subject matter", rendering them allowable and eligible for fast-track examination under the Patent Prosecution Highway in the United States, Canada and other participating patent offices.

"By combining psychedelic usage data with technology that understands our bodies and how we move, we can have the ability to customize treatments and interventions to increase potential benefits as well as utilize objective data for research and legalization efforts," said Sarah Hashkes, Chief Innovation Officer of Red Light Holland and Chief Executive Officer of Radix Motion.

"I'm very excited to be part of Radix Motion and Red Light Holland's unique and ethical approach to patents that takes into account user privacy and seeks to protect innovative technology. This is a great step towards the possibility of being granted a patent - the opinion indicates that all of the method claims relating to psychedelic therapy are allowable as written, and it suggests how the broader claims can be amended to cover the inventors' contributions in ways that are allowable too," said Graham Pechenik, Red Light Holland's patent advisor.

"Red Light Holland continues to work with a stellar team to protect our unique intellectual property aimed at increasing the benefits and responsible access to natural psilocybin," said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Red Light Holland.

ABOUT RADIX MOTION

Radix Motion is a technology company founded in Silicon Valley focused on building immersive and embodied technology for health and wellness. Amongst their products are Meu, an AR/VR interactive hologram messenger, iMicroapp a microdosing app that also measures poses, Wisdom VR, an interactive education that explains what psychedelics do to the brain and more.

ABOUT RED LIGHT HOLLAND

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

