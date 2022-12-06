US Lighting Group, Inc.: USLG Manufacturer of Cortes Campers Approved as RVIA Member, A Gold Standard for the RV Industry

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced that Mig Marine Corp. dba Cortes Campers, the company's manufacturing subsidiary, has been approved as a member of RV Industry Association (RVIA) - a national trade organization representing the manufacturers and component suppliers producing approximately 98 percent of all RVs manufactured in North America. Being an RVIA member shows that each Cortes Campers shipped is fully compliant with national and federal standards for recreational vehicles.

"We are thrilled to be an RVIA member after working with the organization and its inspection team to obtain their compliance approval as an RV manufacturer," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of USLG. "For Cortes Campers, the RVIA membership means that we are compliant with more than 500 vehicle safety requirements including electrical, plumbing, heating, fire safety, plus vehicle construction. Our team worked diligently to get approved with RVIA for the benefit of our Dealers and their RV customers, so they have confidence in the product they are buying and selling. The RVIA membership will help the RV Dealers and their customers with vehicle financing, OEM licensing, JD Power NADA vehicle values, and should help expediate the process of getting approved for importing into Canada. These are exciting times for Cortes Campers and our dedicated team."

RVIA offers its members benefits including market research with consumer behaviors and buying habits, monthly and annual shipping data showing industry trends, access to advocacy on issues impacting the entire RV industry, and national Go RVing program that helps create consumer awareness. These benefits help RVIA members with the tools to make smarter decisions regarding purchasing, product design and upgrades. Cortes Campers plans to utilize the RVIA services to improve its partnership with its dealer network. For more information visit: https://www.rvia.org/

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC PINK:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: https://uslightinggroup.com/

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: https://cortescampers.com

