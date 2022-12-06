OneMeta AI Provides Translation Services for the "Summit of the Americas, Telecommunications and Development - CERTAL - OEA" Available in 4 Languages to On-Site Participants

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / OneMeta AI (www.onemeta.ai) (OTC PINK:ONEI). The "Summit of the Americas, Telecommunications and Development" of CERTAL, which is held at the Organization of American States (OAS) offices in Washington D.C. is the key meeting of the year where global declarations and strategic alliances in the telecommunications, audiovisual and media sectors will be discussed.

OneMeta AI and its cutting-edge AI technology product: Verbum (www.verbum.ai), will be providing instant language translation for legislators, judges, regulators, advisors and international opinion leaders.

Pablo Scotellaro, President of CERTAL stated "I am delighted to have such technology in our event, artificial intelligence is the future and the service provided by Onemeta AI provide an edge to our conference.", Mr. Scotellaro continues, "During the signature of the Global Anti-piracy Act, our words will be communicated in multiple languages on demand for the world to see; all of this thanks for Onemeta AI and its product Verbum ".

Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta AI, stated "We look forward to continue to provide our real-time translation product, Verbum allows the speaker's messages to be immediately understood by those in attendance." Mr. Leal, continues, "Verbum is the premier translation software that allows listeners to hear foreign communication in their native language in real-time. Verbum can be used for groups that range from 2 to 25,000 persons and for 82 different languages in real time. Clear, concise, precise, and real-time multilanguage communication is now available for all events."

About OneMeta AI

ONEMETA AI is a stack of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies that solve everyday communication problems with an innovative and pragmatic approach. From Natural Language Processing to Sentiment Analytics and from Behavioral Prediction to Metaverse enhancement, OneMeta AI is solving problems that elevate our human potential and disrupt our economies.

For more information, please contact:

Onemeta AI. Email: info@Onemeta.ai

SOURCE: OneMeta AI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730297/OneMeta-AI-Provides-Translation-Services-for-the-Summit-of-the-Americas-Telecommunications-and-Development--CERTAL--OEA-Available-in-4-Languages-to-On-Site-Participants