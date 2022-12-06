Former Klarna chairman Jon Kamaluddin joins Moonfare's Global Advisory Board

Sanjay Gupta, former Head of Private Equity Investing at Union Bancaire Privée (UBP), is appointed Head of Co-Investment team

Russell Lane joins as Head of GP Solutions from Bridgewater Associates

Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, has appointed Jon Kamaluddin to its Global Advisory Board.

Kamaluddin, who was chairman of one of Europe's biggest fintechs, Klarna, and also brings experience from tech giants such as ASOS and FarFetch, has joined Berlin-based Moonfare at a significant stage of its growth. Moonfare continues its high growth trajectory, having increased assets under management by almost 90% to €2.18 billion and individual investments by 70% in the 12 months to end September 2022.

"I am excited to join Moonfare and help it maintain its considerable momentum, while also promoting its mission of democratising private markets," said Jon Kamaluddin. "In times of volatile public markets and high inflation rates, a platform giving individual investors access to the returns private equity can offer is both visionary and important, and I'm looking forward to being part of this endeavour."

Jon brings extensive knowledge to Moonfare's Global Advisory Board from various B2C and B2B tech companies. Having acted as Chief Financial Officer and International Director at fashion online giant ASOS, he also served as Senior Non-Executive Director at Farfetch and saw the company through its successful initial public offering. He was Chairman of the Board at Swedish company Klarna from 2016 to 2020, accompanying the FinTech as it became one of Europe's largest unicorns. This year Jon was also appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors at Jobandtalent. The Spanish start-up is a world-leading temporary job marketplace that matches essential workers with job opportunities.

"We are excited to have Jon on board," said Steffen Pauls, CEO and founder of Moonfare. "As a member of our Global Advisory board, Jon's invaluable experience and management skills in leading tech startups will further drive our ambitious expansion plans as we fortify Moonfare's role as the globally leading company for private market investment opportunities."

With the Moonfare platform continuously growing to include a wider selection of private market funds covering new areas, Moonfare has also reinforced its investment team with Sanjay Gupta and Russell Lane.

Sanjay Gupta brings decades of private equity investing experience to his new role as Head of Co-investments. He will be building out Moonfare's strategy and portfolio in the asset class. Before joining Moonfare, Gupta was Head of Private Equity Investing at Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) in London. He has also held senior investment roles at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Adveq (now Schroders Capital), as well as an investment banking role with Lehman Brothers.

"I have followed Moonfare for many years and I'm thrilled to join them at this pivotal time in their growth. I'm excited to contribute to their amazing team and groundbreaking mission," said Gupta.

Russell Lane joins the team as Head of GP Solutions, bringing Moonfare's distribution capabilities and fully-digitised investor platform to more GPs globally. He will be based in New York, where many of Moonfare's GP-partners are headquartered, including KKR, Carlyle and Insight Partners. Lane joins from asset management firm Bridgewater Associates, where he was a founding member of the firm's distribution team and led the new product development and product management functions. Prior to this, he held investor relations and business development roles, and covered US and European institutional clients. Before joining Bridgewater, Lane was an Equity Research Analyst at Credit Suisse in New York.

On joining Moonfare, Lane said, "Moonfare is harnessing technology to promote alternative investment access to a broader range of individuals globally, and I'm excited to be part of the team and the mission."

About Moonfare

Moonfare offers individual investors and their advisors access to top-tier curated private equity investment opportunities. With a digital onboarding process and asset management platform, Moonfare allows investors to register and invest through a digital onboarding process through the platform.1 To date, Moonfare has offered more than 67 private market funds from top general partners worldwide such as KKR, Carlyle and EQT with an emphasis on private equity buyouts, venture, growth and real asset categories like infrastructure.

Moonfare's investment team conducts ground-up due diligence on all funds. Fewer than 5% of available funds pass this process and make it onto the Moonfare platform. This focus on quality is one reason why Moonfare has won the trust of more than 3,500 clients who have invested more than €2 billion on its platform. Headquartered in Berlin, Moonfare operates in 24 countries across Europe, Asia, America and has offices in New York, Hong Kong, London, Zürich, Singapore, Paris and Luxembourg.

Important notice

This content is for informational purposes only. Moonfare does not provide investment advice. You should not construe any information or other material provided as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. If you are unsure about anything, you should seek financial advice from an authorized advisor. Past performance is not a reliable guide to future returns. Your capital is at risk.

1 Subject to eligibility

