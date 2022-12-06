Stephens brings deep industry and corporate governance experience to Hempacco

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, is pleased to welcome Miki Stephens, MBA, to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Stephens is a talented executive and entrepreneur distinguished by her demonstrated success in mergers and acquisitions. Strategy-driven discipline in highly complex and regulated industries provides Mrs. Stephens with a well-established background capable of driving material business advantage. From 2017-2020, Mrs. Stephens served as Co-founder and COO of Harmony Hemp. Mrs. Stephens' operations and financial experience played a key role in the 2020 acquisition of Harmony Hemp by Abacus Health and succession strategies for the company. Mrs. Stephens was then the Director of B2B Supply Planning for Charlotte's Web from 2020-2022 and is currently focused on further developing her family office through real estate and market investing. Her ability to turn a vision into reality comes from a deep understanding of business capabilities within an organization. Mrs. Stephens brings a deep knowledge of corporate governance from years of working with publicly traded companies.

"Miki is a fantastic addition to our team and brings a wealth of industry and capital markets experience to our Board of Directors," said Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder and CEO of Hempacco. "We look forward to Miki's insights and contributions as Hempacco continues to capitalize on substantial opportunities as we execute on our goal of Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry."

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross

Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

HPCO@redchip.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146897