Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We are a group of companies now with a global footprint in about 11 countries," said O'Leary. "It is all based on our patented sensing technology," he added. "The main market we are focusing on is Smart Cities," said O'Leary, before elaborating on the many applications the Company's technology offers for Smart Cities, which primarily includes monitoring the structural health of infrastructures. "We wanted to be the foundational technology for Smart Cities."

"Our sensors are currently being utilized in the Honcut Bridge in California to determine any stresses and monitor structural health," continued O'Leary. "We also created a digital twin and put it into the Metaverse, which created the first industrial Metaverse," he shared, adding that the technology will allow individuals to interact with a 3D model of the bridge virtually across numerous devices and monitor its health.

Jolly then commented on the Company's significant revenues. "Looking forward, we have signed multiple contracts through Optilon," said O'Leary. "You'll see that revenue start producing over Q1 and Q2 of next year."

"Could you bring us up-to-speed with the tech applications for electric vehicles, as well as your recent partnership with ASPIRE?", asked Jolly. "That is a new partnership, but we are also looking at an opportunity for installing an EV charging lane in the West Coast, as well as another opportunity on the East Coast," said O'Leary. "We are working to develop our own dynamic charging technology, and teaming up with ASPIRE brings us into more than 50 partners," he said. "It has opened a lot of avenues for us, so I believe it will accelerate what we are doing in terms of EV charging."

"We are about to patent our sensor for EV battery monitoring," continued O'Leary. "This product will address not only fires in EV batteries but also the efficiency and capacity of the battery."

Jolly then commented on the Company's recent announcement detailing the use of their technology for water management in Florida. O'Leary shared that the Company's critical infrastructure monitoring technology is also applicable to water pipelines, potable water distribution, and sewer treatment plants. "We are looking at creating a digital twin for the water pumping station and inserting our technology into it, and then putting it into the industrial Metaverse which will allow for the capability to perform virtual inspections through a VR headset," said O'Leary, adding that the Company hopes to make a more detailed announcement about this project in January of 2023.

"What are some of the challenges DarkPulse, Inc. will be facing over the next two to three quarters?", asked Jolly. "One of the biggest challenges we have been facing over the past couple of years has been COVID-19 supply chain shortages," said O'Leary. "It has pushed out our manufacturing process, but luckily we have two working prototypes," he shared. "However, we are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and have ordered alternative pieces and parts."

To close the interview, O'Leary elaborated on the potential of the Company's technologies considering the interconnected systems of their markets. He also encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to expand and advance their technologies across numerous sectors.

