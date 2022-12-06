Pizza Pizza Restaurants Across Canada Partner With Too Good To Go To Combat Food Waste

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Too Good To Go , the world's largest marketplace for unsold food, is excited to officially announce its partnership with its first Canadian national quick-service partner, Pizza Pizza , in support of their mission to reduce food waste across their restaurant network.

Too Good To Go connects consumers to unsold food through their app. When there is excess food from local restaurants and grocery stores, it is available at a discounted price on the app. The platform provides great value for consumers while also helping to fight the impacts of food waste on climate change.

Since its founding in 2016, Too Good to Go users have saved more than 180 million meals from thousands of partners in 17 countries. Using the Too Good To Go app, Pizza Pizza lovers are now part of a global community, saving food from landfills through the platform. Pizza Pizza will be offering a variety of items on Too Good To Go including pizza slices, salad, wings or fries.

"Pizza Pizza is excited to be the first national restaurant partner with Too Good To Go," said Adrian Fuoco, Vice-President Marketing for Pizza Pizza. "Reducing food waste at our restaurants is an essential component of our ongoing sustainability efforts. This innovative platform is a step in the right direction and a win for our franchisees and customers looking for great value."

Said Sam Kashani, Too Good To Go Country Manager for Canada, "We are honoured to welcome Pizza Pizza in the fight against food waste and excited for Canadians to save their iconic slices and prepared food in Surprise Bags across the country."

Saving one meal on the platform is the equivalent of 2.5kg of CO2 emissions, empowering the consumer to play an essential role in the global fight against food waste. The Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android . More than 200 Pizza Pizza locations in the Greater Toronto Area, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City and Vancouver can be found on the app today. To meet its sustainability goals

About Pizza Pizza

Pizza Pizza Limited was founded in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario and has grown to become Canada's leading national Quick Service pizza brand with over 730 restaurants across the country. In 2007, Pizza Pizza acquired the Pizza 73 brand, and operates over 100 locations, primarily in Alberta. Guided by its vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation, and community involvement. For more information, visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.ca or follow Pizza Pizza on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter @PizzaPizzaLtd.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved more than 182 million meals from more than 179,000 partners in 17 countries. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labelling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.ca for more information and follow us at www.instagram.com/toogoodtogo.can .

Contact

Sarah Soteroff

PR Manager, Canada

416.838.0077

ssoteroff@toogoodtogo.ca

SOURCE: Too Good To Go

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730418/Pizza-Pizza-Restaurants-Across-Canada-Partner-With-Too-Good-To-Go-To-Combat-Food-Waste