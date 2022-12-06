David J. Peterson will join Unbabel CEO, Vasco Pedro, and CTO, João Graça, to discuss what it takes to create a language from scratch, as well as how brands can implement these tactics when connecting with global audiences

Unbabel (https://unbabel.com/), the AI-powered Language Operations (LangOps) platform that helps businesses deliver a multilingual customer experience (CX) at scale, is announcing a LinkedIn Live event with David J. Peterson, the conlanger famous for his language creation in Game of Thrones, Thor: The Dark World, Dune, The Witcher, and more.

The events will take place on Dec. 14, 2022. Unbabel CEO, Vasco Pedro, and CTO, João Graça, will join Peterson and his conlang partner, Jessie Sams, for a session on language as a key component for building brand loyalty.

From the Dothraki language of Daenerys' people to the ancient and varied dialects of High Valryian, these Game of Thrones languages gave authenticity to the world of Westeros. Not only that, they created a community of enthusiasts eager to learn the languages themselves. Building on these themes, the event will review the technical process for creating a new language, as well as how brands can implement these practices for their own target audiences.

Topics include:

Success tactics from GoT and how to create brand superfans through language

The creative inspiration and technical process of new language creation

Why quality assurance matters when implementing language for audiences worldwide

How Dothraki and High Valyrian compare against other hit fictional languages

Attendees will also get the opportunity to ask questions and test their High Valyrian knowledge in a complimentary masterclass led by both Peterson and Sams following the event.

"Language is what unites us. How we communicate with each other, with our customers, and in our stories is an intrinsically human experience," said Reanna Mardinger, VP of Communications at Unbabel. "We're excited to take the lessons of fictional languages and apply them to the real world."

In addition to Game of Thrones, Peterson has worked on numerous shows and films, including Netflix's The Witcher, the CW's The 100, Netflix's Shadow and Bone, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem, Marvel's Doctor Strange, and Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. Sams also co-created languages found in Vampire Academy, Paper Girls, Motherland: Fort Salem, and more.

The virtual event is open for all to attend. You can register here: https://www.linkedin.com/video/event/urn:li:ugcPost:7001162286304231424/

About Unbabel

Unbabel eliminates language barriers so that businesses can thrive across cultures and geographies. The company's Language Operations platform blends advanced artificial intelligence with humans in the loop, for fast, efficient, high-quality translations that get smarter over time. Unbabel helps enterprises grow into new global markets and builds customer trust by creating more consistent, high-quality multilingual customer experiences across marketing and customer service. Based in San Francisco, Calif., Unbabel works with leading brands such as Booking.com, Nestle, Panasonic, Patagonia, and UPS, to communicate effortlessly with customers around the world, no matter what language they speak.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005211/en/

Contacts:

Unbabel Media:

Lauren Perry

SlicedBrand for Unbabel

lauren@slicedbrand.com