CXtec Moves Corporate HQ to New Downtown Syracuse Location

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / CXtec, a premier IT and hardware services lifecycle business, today announced the company is moving its corporate headquarters to the recently redeveloped City Center in Downtown Syracuse. CXtec is a long-term Syracuse employer whose core values include giving back to the community and represents a continued long-term commitment to growth and involvement in Central New York. Center State CEO President Robert Simpson and the Mayor of Syracuse Ben Walsh provided essential guidance for the move to Downtown Syracuse.

The new space will provide the very latest in architectural and office designs that provide employees comfort while also incorporating modern aesthetics. CXtec will move to the new office space when the redevelopment is complete next summer. The 31,000 Sq ft. office will include enough parking garage spaces for all staff.

Identified by the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council as a priority project, to aid in the global headquarters relocation, CXtec Inc. has been awarded a Capital Grant of up to $1,000,000 and up to $1,000,000 through the performance-based, Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for the job creation commitments.

"The Downtown location and this incredible new space have been designed from the ground up with our team's needs first. Working with Macknight Architects we have focused on providing the team with a space that provides them with a great working environment that will be more collaborative, fun and productive," said Peter Belyea, CXtec Chief Executive Officer. "Employees and future associates want, not only a great working space, but interesting opportunities for living and entertainment outside the office."

The office designs include large floor to ceiling windows to provide maximum natural lighting, unique working spaces that facilitate hybrid work, collaboration and teamwork and more private spaces for conversations and thought. Not only does the City Center project boast remarkable amenities, it also celebrates a location rich with both Syracuse history and artistic and cultural life. Unlike the majority of Downtown offices, City Center hosts a parking garage consisting of over 750 spaces. City Center is being redeveloped by The Hayner Hoyt Corporation and The Redhouse, and MacKnight Architects is designing the internal space for CXtec.

"CXtec has been a leading technology company in the Syracuse area since 1978, and we are excited to be joining a growing community of high-tech companies Downtown that will foster collaboration, innovation and opportunity for the company," said Jeff Williams, President of CXtec. "The new Downtown location will enhance employee satisfaction, help with recruiting and create new opportunities for our business."

"Employees want to work where they can take advantage of unique housing options, restaurants, cultural events and nightlife." said Jeremy Thurston, President of Hayner Hoyt. "We are truly excited to have CXtec as an anchor tenant in this amazing new space and in a location that will enable them to take advantage of all the great things the City of Syracuse has to offer."

About CXtec

With locations in both Syracuse, NY and Atlanta, GA, CXtec is a premium IT and hardware lifecycle services company offering flexible, environmentally friendly, innovative solutions and support in hardware, storage, cabling and maintenance. Our 40+ years of experience and global presence contribute to maximizing hardware value by making environmentally sustainable technologies accessible to customers across the world. Learn more at cxtec.com.

