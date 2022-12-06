Transparency Market Research: In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Projected to Grow at CAGR of 13% Between 2022 and 2032: TMR Study

Rise in cellular assay demand for drug discovery screening procedures is driving the in-vitro toxicology testing market

North America is witnessing substantial market growth due to rise in focus on drug discovery in the U.S. and Canada

WILMINGTOM, Del., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global in-vitro toxicology testing market was valued at US$ 27 Bn in 2021.





The past few years have witnessed increasing number of new diseases, which has put the focus on developing new drugs to help cure patients suffering from these diseases. The demand for toxicology testing methods such as in-vitro toxicology testing has risen in a bid to ensure the end product is free of any toxic content.

Application areas that use in-vitro toxicology testing market include systemic toxicology, cardiotoxicity, ocular toxicity, and dermal toxicity. Leading players in the in-vitro toxicology testing market are collaborating with smaller players in order to expand presence in the global market and increase revenue.

Key Findings of In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Study

Rise in Cellular Assay Demand in Drug Discovery Screening Procedures Boosting Market Growth: Based on method, the global in-vitro toxicology testing market can be classified into cellular assay, biochemical assay, ex-vivo, and in-silico. Cellular assay emerged as the dominant segment in 2021. This is ascribed to increasing cellular assay deployment in drug discovery screening procedures to identify cytotoxicity. Furthermore, cellular assays have been used in the initial stages of drug development by leading players in the pharmaceutical industry, which has triggered the growth of the cellular assay segment.

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market - Key Drivers

Increase in the number of pharma companies focusing on R&D activities due to surge in competition in the healthcare industry is one of the key factors driving the global in-vitro toxicology testing market

Improvements to existing in-vitro toxicology tests to examine medicines' influence on cells and tissues are expected to fuel market expansion during the forecast period

Rise in demand for ex-vivo toxicology testing as it permits drug screening tests to be conducted in sterile and dynamic environment is likely to augment the in-vitro toxicology testing market between 2022 and 2032

Government initiatives and measures such as offering finances to leading players for research activities and providing favorable reimbursement policies is expected to help industry growth during the forecast timeline

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market - Regional Market Insights

North America is a highly attractive region for in-vitro toxicology testing owing to factors such as increase in focus on drug discovery by governments and introduction of biosimilar drugs in countries such as the U.S. Furthermore, stringent standards for medicine development in the U.S. have led to increase in deployment of in-vitro toxicology testing and helped in business growth.

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market - Key Players

The global in-vitro toxicology testing market is competitive due to the presence of several prominent players. Entry of new players during the forecast period is likely to intensify competition in the market.

Leading players strive to establish research centers in countries offering key resources such as land and labor at affordable prices for in-vitro toxicology testing procedures. For instance, in September 2019, Covance announced the launch of new research and development center in China in a bid to bolster its in-vitro toxicology testing business in Asia Pacific.

Well-established players in the global market include GE Healthcare, Abbott, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Agilent Technologies, and Merck KGaA.

The global market is segmented as follows:

By Method

Cellular Assay



Live Cells



Fixed Cells



Biochemical Assay



In-Silico



Ex-vivo

By End-use

Pharmaceutical Industry



Cosmetics & Household Products



Academic Institutes and Research Laboratories



Diagnostics



Chemical Industry



Food Industry

By Technology

Cell Culture Technology



High Throughput Technology



Molecular Imaging



OMICS Technology

By Application

Systemic Toxicology



Dermal Toxicity



Endocrine Disruption



Ocular Toxicity



Others

By Region

North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

