ITC Secure (ITC) today announced it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, ITC has proven their robust MXDR services including a Security Operation Centre (SOC) with 24x7x365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

ITC is the second organisation in the UK to achieve Managed XDR solution status from Microsoft. Steve McKeaveney, Head of Customer Success, ITC Secure comments: "We are incredibly proud to be one of the first Microsoft partners to obtain this status which further endorses our deep expertise in the Microsoft Security stack. Our customers can continue to navigate their digital transformation journeys with confidence knowing they are supported by some of the best experts in the industry. This achievement really is the cherry on top of our list of achievements for 2022 well done Team ITC!"

"With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and centre for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate ITC on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio." adds Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft

ITC is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). "The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe", said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to recognize and welcome ITC's MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio.

About ITC Secure

ITC Secure (ITC) is an advisory-led cyber security services provider and a Microsoft Solutions Partner with designations in Security, Modern Work, and Infrastructure.

The company has a 25+ year track record of delivering business-critical services to over 300 global blue-chip organisations, bringing together the best minds in security, a relentless focus on customer service, and advanced technological expertise to help businesses succeed.

With its integrated delivery model, proprietary platform, 24×7 fully managed state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre, and customer-first mindset, ITC works as an extension of its customers' teams to accelerate their cyber maturity safeguarding their digital ecosystem, securing their business, and their reputation.

ITC serves global organisations from its locations in the UK and US with a world-class team of cyber consultants, technical designers, and cyber experts.

The company is a certified Great Place to Work employer, active member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and winner of the Best Security Company of the Year 2021, Best WorkplacesTM 2022, Best WorkplacesTM in Tech 2022 and Best WorkplacesTM for Wellbeing 2022.

To learn more about ITC, please visit www.itcsecure.com or email us on enquiries@itcsecure.com.

