This Company Anticipates Massive Results As It Works To Address Food Waste, Loss And Food Safety Challenges



06.12.2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST

A new United Nations report indicates that the current world population of 7.6 billion is expected to reach 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100. This population growth is expected to boost agricultural demand by some 50%. A growing population presents one of the biggest challenges of the twenty-first century - providing healthy and safe food to feed the world's population. Unfortunately, around 664 million tons of fresh fruits and vegetables are lost and wasted every year from field to fork globally. And almost one in 10 people fall ill every year from eating contaminated food costing us around $90 billion. Food safety hazards at the farm level, such as mycotoxin contamination of feed, overuse of antimicrobials in livestock disease control, and zoonotic disease incursion, may lead to food unfit for human consumption and thus waste. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimating that foodborne illnesses each year result in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths, governments and companies like Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) are ramping up efforts to avert a possibly looming catastrophe. Solving Food Waste And Safety Challenges? But unlike other players such as LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU), Mosaic Co. (NYSE: MOS), and CVR Partners LP (NYSE: UAN), Save Foods could be doing something different. Save Foods and its Israeli operational arm (subsidiary) Save Foods Ltd say they are innovative, dynamic companies dedicated to delivering integrated green solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with growers, packers, food retailers and service providers around the globe, the company is providing cutting-edge solutions, treatments and products extending the shelf life of fresh produce, ensuring its safety while reducing (and in some cases even eliminating) the use of the hazardous chemicals used today. Save Foods products do not leave residues of toxicological concern and, when used with classical fungicides, reduce their used concentration and residues. The company develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve workers' and consumers' safety and quality of life. The initial commercial applications of Save Foods' post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing products include citrus, avocado, berries, pears and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, the company's treatment not only prolongs fresh produce shelf life and reduces food loss and waste but also ensures a safe, green, and healthy product. Despite the difficulties facing the traditional food industry (Covid/war...) and the use of the same chemicals/treatments in the last decade over the past two years, Save Foods' business has picked up considerable steam. The company now has representatives in Mexico, the U.S., Peru, South Africa, Turkey and Morocco overcoming the natural cycle of the food industry. After reporting significant pilot programs in the northern hemisphere for this past year, the company has also announced successful efforts to expand globally and theoretically own a year-round revenue-driving model which it expects to leverage quickly and powerfully. This likely means a crucial boost in constant revenue for the growing organization. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice . Contact Details Adam Holdsworth - TraDigital IR adam@tradigitalir.com Company Website https://savefoods.co/

