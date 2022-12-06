Golden Developing Solutions, Inc(OTC: DVLP) CEO to be Interviewed on the Stock Day Podcast

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Golden Developing Solutions Inc. (OTC Pink:DVLP), a holding company in the Health and Wellness marketplace that focuses on acquiring businesses delivering pharmaceuticals and specialty medicines with rapid delivery services and adequate medical support in the United States, is excited to announce as a part of the company's new Media initiative CEO, Stavros Triant will be interviewed on the upcoming Stock Day Podcast.

On Wednesday December 14th, 2022, Everett Jolly of the Stock Day Podcast will sit down with Mr. Triant and discuss the rapid growth of Golden Developing Solutions as the Company continues its roll up strategy with 4 completed acquisitions in the Pharmacy and Wellness space with more in the immediate future closing in on a large market share in the specialty pharmacy space. The Company is now in the process of finalizing its 5th and 6th acquisitions involving targets with $106 million in annualized revenues adding to the already estimated $100 million in projected revenue. More details will be released soon.

This interview will be available for listeners on December 19th after 9 am EDT. To listen to the interview in its entirety, go to https://stockdaymedia.com

"I am looking forward to sitting down with Everette Jolly who has over 25 years of experience in the finance sector and the Micro-Cap market. The Stock Day Podcast is yet another avenue and platform that we will be using to tell our story as we bridge the gap between our Company and our shareholders for complete transparency as a part of our new Media outreach Initiative." noted Triant.

The Company recently announced that it has closed its 3rd and 4th acquisition in the past two months, acquiring Bushnell Pharmacy LLC, a Florida LLC on October 7, 2022, and Sai Siva Healthcare, LLC, a Florida LLC, on that same date. Both transactions were Asset Purchase & Sale Agreements.

The Company had previously announced the first two acquisitions with COD Management, LLC d/b/a Orchard Trails Pharmacy on September 23, 2022, and with Jai Chamunda New Hudson, LLC on September 28, 2022, noting that these were also Asset Purchase & Sale Agreements.

"We are in the middle of planning many more appearances on Financial Networks, Cable Television shows, Radio shows, Podcasts, Financial Conferences and many other platforms to continue to share our story as we look to continue our rapid growth plan in the specialty pharmacy space," continued Triant.

Stock Day Media is a growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies educating investors in the OTC and providing transparency for Micro-Cap stocks. (For more information on Stock Day Media and the Stock Day https://stockdaymedia.com)

About Golden Developing Solutions

Golden Developing Solutions is a public online health and wellness start-up company with a focus on delivering nutritional supplements including vitamins, tinctures, softgels, and topical application products. Its pharmaceutical division specializes in providing specialty medicine with rapid delivery services and adequate medical support in the United State. The recent 4 specialty pharmacy acquisitions in 2022 have capacitated the company's service offerings to the State of Michigan and Florida with a consolidated revenue of $100M.

We aim to position ourselves to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced herein are not incorporated into this press release.

