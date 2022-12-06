Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many

Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced "melt-in-your-mouth" roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.

"This is an incredible opportunity and honor to bring such an iconic restaurant brand into a new area of the country and we plan to quickly expand across Southern Florida," said Ryan Dion, Chief Operating Officer at RAVentures Hospitality. "In 2023 we'll see double digits for new Kelly's Roast Beef locations in the Sunshine State."

Company-conducted market research shows considerable consumer demand from Floridians for access to the legendary roast beef sandwiches and fresh New England seafood favorites that are the hallmarks of Kelly's menu. Each location roasts its beef in-house all through the day, ensuring sandwiches can still be freshly sliced to order as they have for decades. A classic Kelly's roast beef sandwich features medium-rare, melt-in-your-mouth, roast beef, a top-quality sesame roll bun and three condiment options - James River barbecue sauce, mayonnaise, and American cheese. Other menu items include fresh, Atlantic seafood such as fried whole-bellied clams, lobster rolls, scallops, and homemade clam chowder. Everything is fresh, daily, and made-to-order. Kelly's Roast Beef Southwest Florida locations will include gluten-free menu items with dedicated fryers. Customers can expect convenient drive-thru service, dine-in, carry-out and third-party delivery.

Kelly's Roast Beef Locations in Southern Florida:

5407 University Pkwy., University Park, FL 34201 (941-263-1911)

Opening December 9, 2022

Opening early 2023 -

1530 Pasadena Ave. S, South Pasadena FL, 33707 (941-363-1908)

& Founders Square, Naples

Founded in 1951, Kelly's Roast Beef is the inventor of the North Shore (Boston) roast beef sandwich. Kelly's roasts its beef in-house all through the day, serves everything fresh and made-to-order, and estimates serving a staggering 1 million sandwiches a year. The brand has become a symbol for Boston and has been referenced in pop culture, including in "30 Rock" and Good Will Hunting.

RAVentures Hospitality owns fast-growing brands such as 110 Grill, Apex Entertainment, Evviva Trattoria and is a franchisee of Willie Jewell's (Greater Tampa), with a combined 50+ locations across the country. The company's Florida office in Sarasota, Florida is led by Jeff Doward, Regional Director. The group is actively hiring to support its growth in Southern Florida for all positions including management. For career inquiries please email jdoward@raventures.net

About RAVentures Hospitality

RAVentures Hospitality owns and operates a growing list of exciting and fast-growing hospitality brands including 110 Grill®, Evviva® Trattoria, Apex Entertainment®, Kelly's Roast Beef and Willie Jewell's (Greater Tampa.). http://raventures.net/.

