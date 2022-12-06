Delivers Features and Enhancements to Improve Search Experiences for Customers and Partners

Sinequa, the Cloud Search Company, today announced the new 11.9 release of its Search Cloud Platform. The new update boosts search experiences for customers and partners by improving on Sinequa's industry-leading Neural Search, expanding integration options with new pre-built connectors, and enhancing its tools for delivering intelligent search applications.

Continuously Improving Information Discovery with Neural Search

Sinequa's Neural Search benefits from four fully-trained deep neural networks and gains improved relevance, ease of deployment, and tuning capabilities with the 11.9 release. Sinequa's hybrid Neural Search already improved relevance by 50% over statistical search alone, and this release automatically handles more diverse content for even better results. The enhancements to Neural Search in Sinequa's latest release include:

Better relevance: Enhanced document splitting and automatic content management for higher-quality passages and augmented answer extraction capabilities

Better experience: UI/UX enhancements, including built-in components for Top Passages and Answers

More languages: Initially available in English, Neural Search now supports French, German, and Spanish as well

"It is good to see that Sinequa has been working with its customers in the development of its innovative hybrid Neural Search solution, a luxury that start-up search vendors do not enjoy. The outcome is a solution that blends its strong statistical search with four DNNs that should deliver both high precision and high recall and ensure that the user feels in control of the search experience." said Martin White, Managing Director at Intranet Focus Ltd.

"Sinequa's technology powers the information-driven journey for some of the most complex and innovative organizations in the world. We continue to innovate our platform to meet customers' needs for improved search experiences supporting expanded use cases. The latest release of Sinequa's Search Cloud platform brings innovative new features and capabilities that deliver best-in-class search experiences for your mission-critical applications," said Alexandre Bilger, President and CEO at Sinequa.

Broadening Enterprise Connectivity While Simplifying Integration

For intelligent search to achieve its maximum potential, enterprises need to integrate heterogeneous content quickly and efficiently, regardless of its source, format, or language. With Sinequa's integration capabilities, organizations can connect to any source through a combination of standard out-of-the-box connectors and connectors that support custom data integration requirements.

In this release, Sinequa has added to its vast library of pre-built connectors. The following connectors were added or enhanced:

PTC Windchill connector for PLM content integration has been upgraded to support v12, including all object types and all security protocols.

Office 365 OneNote. The addition ofOneNote means Sinequa now has off-the-shelf connectors for the full suite of Office 365 applications.

Audit Log: A built-in connector replaces the previous one with more capabilities like event filtering.

Azure Blob Storage for full indexing of Azure content and simplified role management.

Delivering Better Search Experiences Just Got Easier

Search Experience Builder is a no-code tool for Sinequa customers and partners to generate and customize search experiences across user populations more easily. The latest version includes the following updates for improving user search experience:

Sinequa Themes. A modernized UI with modular themes that can be easily added, removed, and customized.

Search Starter App Builder now includes additional components, options, and a more intuitive UI for instantly delivering a best-in-class search experience.

About Sinequa

Sinequa's Search Cloud brings organizations of all sizes the most complete enterprise search ever. For more information visit www.sinequa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005635/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

North America

Heather Racicot

Sinequa@resonancecrowd.com

+1 360-632-5616



UK

Jon Burch

Sinequa@resonancecrowd.com

0208 819 3170