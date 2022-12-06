Anzeige
WKN: A1JD3A ISIN: US7512121010 Ticker-Symbol: PRL 
Tradegate
06.12.22
18:05 Uhr
106,36 Euro
+0,46
+0,43 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,32106,8418:09
106,30106,8418:09
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2022 | 16:44
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ralph Lauren Corporation: Ralph Lauren Recognized on Fast Company's 2022 Brands That Matters List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company on its 2022 list of Brands That Matter for our Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusively for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges Collection.

Led by Morehouse College and Spelman College alumni at Ralph Lauren, the collection, book and film celebrate the sartorial traditions and esteemed legacies of HBCUs and reinforce our commitment to expand our portrayal of the American dream.

From Fast Company's Jude Cramer: "Like many companies, Ralph Lauren found out in 2020 where its representation was lacking-and it has spent the time in the interim, particularly the past year, making good on pledges made. Through partnerships with historically Black colleges Morehouse and Spelman, the brand debuted the Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusively for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges Collection. The collection, which took inspiration from archival yearbooks from the mid-20th century, was modeled by an all-Black cast of models and was accompanied by a documentary film, 'A Portrait of the American Dream,' and a commemorative yearbook. Ralph Lauren didn't simply take inspiration from HBCUs-it celebrated them and told their story, showcasing the fashion industry's potential for storytelling and inclusion."

Explore the Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusively for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges Collection and campaign: https://www.ralphlauren.com/morehouse-spelman

Ralph Lauren Corporation, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ralph Lauren Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ralph Lauren Corporation
Website: https://corporate.ralphlauren.com/citizenship-and-sustainability
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ralph Lauren Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730442/Ralph-Lauren-Recognized-on-Fast-Companys-2022-Brands-That-Matters-List

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
