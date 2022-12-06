Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Supertrend 2023! Cybersecurity-Aktie mit Monster-Potential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MKUX ISIN: GG00B1NP5142 Ticker-Symbol: 3BHA 
Stuttgart
06.12.22
16:34 Uhr
52,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.12.2022 | 16:45
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Directorate Change

BH Macro Limited - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, December 6

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Directorate Change
6 December 2022

The Company announces the appointment of Caroline Chan as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 6 December 2022.

Caroline has over 30 years' experience as a corporate lawyer and is a Guernsey Advocate. She retired from private practice in 2020. Caroline qualified as an English solicitor with Allen & Overy, working in their corporate teams in London and Hong Kong. On returning to Guernsey in 1998, Caroline practised locally, including as a partner with firms Ogier and Mourant Ozannes. Caroline is a Guernsey resident.

Additionally, Caroline is a non-executive director of Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited, another Guernsey investment fund listed on the London Stock Exchange, a member of the Guernsey Competition and Regulatory Authority and Chair of the Board of Governors of The Ladies' College, Guernsey.

There are no disclosures to be made in respect of LR 9.6.13 (2-6). All of Caroline's current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the past five years are noted below as required by LR 9.6.13 (1).

Directorships
Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

BH MACRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.