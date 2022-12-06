Proven technology leader brings years of experience with solutions solving financial fraud using machine learning and data science

Outseer, a leading provider of payment authentication and account monitoring solutions, announced today the appointment of Yogesh Patel as CTO Chief Data Scientist. In his new role, Patel will lead the technology and data science teams in pursuit of Outseer's mission to liberate the world from financial fraud.

Throughout his career Patel has led the architecture, development, and implementation of solutions to address financial fraud. Notably he led the architecture of fraud systems at two of the largest banks in the world, HSBC and Lloyds Bank. In addition, he led the design and development of fraud systems at solution providers including NICE Actimize and Callsign. This unique view from both the enterprise customer and solution provider perspectives positions Patel for immediate impact at Outseer.

Patel joins Outseer from his most recent position as the CTO and Chief Data Scientist at Callsign. He provided technical leadership on security and machine learning to facilitate Callsign's growth trajectory through delivery of a digital identity solution using behavioral biometrics and device identification to the financial services industry.

Prior to Callsign, Patel served as the Security and Fraud Enterprise Architect at HSBC where he created their global security and fraud technology strategy. He also served as the Fraud and Financial Crime Domain Architect at Lloyds Banking Group where he was appointed to design and deliver UK-leading fraud and financial crime programs.

"We feel fortunate to have found Yogesh," said John Filby, CEO at Outseer. "His experience leading the architecture, development, and implementation of fraud solutions at two of the largest banks in the world, coupled with his experience designing solutions at fraud solution providers is a perfect fit for Outseer. His unique perspectives will resonate with customers and employees alike as we collectively tackle rapidly emerging financial fraud."

"I am thrilled to be appointed to this role with Outseer," said Patel. "I know from first-hand experience the complexities in combatting financial fraud and what it takes to stay one step ahead of the fraudsters. Outseer has an impressive track record of fighting digital fraud for some of the most sophisticated financial institutions in the world. I look forward to working with our team to advance our solutions and deliver value to our customers and consumers around the world."

About Outseer

Outseer is on a mission to liberate the world from transactional fraud. Our market-leading payment and account monitoring solutions protect over $200 billion in annual payments while increasing revenue and reducing customer friction for card issuing banks, payment processors, and merchants worldwide. Leveraging billions of annual transactions from more than 6,000 institutions across the globe, our identity-based science delivers the highest fraud detection rates and lowest customer intervention in the industry. See what others can't at outseer.com.

Join the Outseer community on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005118/en/

Contacts:

Scott Olson

Scott.Olson@outseer.com