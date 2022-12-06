Whittier Trust Opens New Office In Menlo Park, California

Whittier Trust Company is proud to announce the opening of a new office location in Menlo Park.

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Whittier Trust is a holistic wealth management company providing comprehensive investment, philanthropy, trust, family office and real estate services for wealthy individuals and families. The opening of the new Menlo Park location reflects the success seen by the San Francisco office and Whittier Trust's ongoing mission to serve clients locally. The company recognized the need to expand operations to a second location in the Bay Area to accommodate the Northern California team's growing family of clientele. Menlo Park was an easy choice due to its central location in Silicon Valley and Whittier Trust's established presence in the area as a sponsor of the Menlo Charity Horse Show.

"Menlo Park is a natural extension of our Bay Area offering and a fantastic opportunity to reach the next generation. We already have a number of clients on the Peninsula, and we're only going to see that number grow. As a wealth and trust management company that offers comprehensive family office services, we want to make sure we're meeting individuals and families where they're at." - Thomas J. Frank Jr, Whittier Trust Executive Vice President & Northern California Regional Manager

The team consists of local residents, Katherine Wiechmann, CTFA, Vice President, Devin Wikke, CTFA, Vice President and members of the broader Bay Area team including Craig Ayers, CFA, Senior Vice President, Cory Berceau, CFA, Assistant Vice President and Tom Frank, JD, Executive Vice President.

The Whittier Trust Menlo Park office is located at: 525 Middlefield Road, Suite 110, Menlo Park, CA 94025 and may be reached by phone at 650-609-2300.

The Menlo Park location is the eighth office of Whittier Trust Company. The other offices are located in South Pasadena, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, San Francisco, Reno, Portland and Seattle.

For more information, contact Brandi J. Fields at BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com .

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 545 families and over 40 foundations throughout the US and advises on nearly $18 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

Contact: Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

