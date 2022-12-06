TaxBandits Integration Powers Automated 1099 E-filing For Sage Intacct

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / TaxBandits, an industry-leading IRS-authorized e-file provider is pleased to announce a partnership with Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). The partnership allows TaxBandits and Sage Intacct to integrate, helping customers automate their 1099 e-filing with the IRS and State through a simple and intuitive e-filing solution.

The 1099 Automation Process and Key Benefits:

Sage Intacct 1099 E-filing powered by TaxBandits fully automates 1099 e-filing, providing confidence that filings are accurate and compliant with the latest tax laws. In addition, it reduces 1099 processing time, freeing teams from tedious, error-prone filing, so, they can focus on higher-value activities.

Transmit Sage Intacct 1099 data to TaxBandits securely and accurately with the click of a button.

E-file 1099s in minutes with automated forms. No spreadsheets or data formatting is needed.

Submit error-free filings to avoid penalties, corrections, and multiple filing fees with automated validation that catches common filing errors.

Reduce administrative effort by enabling TaxBandits to print and mail 1099s to recipients. No more fighting with printer forms.

Provide self-service online access to your recipients for 7 years through a secure online portal.

When asked about the direct integration with Sage Intacct, TaxBandits CEO and Co-founder, Agie Sundaram responded by stating, "The team at TaxBandits is excited about this opportunity with Sage Intacct and we have been working hard to build a seamless process together. We are looking forward to a very busy tax season this January as Sage Intacct clients are able to experience the 1099 automation powered by TaxBandits for the first time."

Chip Mahan, VP, Global Payments & Banking at Sage, adds: "Simplifying business for SMBs is core to what we're doing at Sage. In partnership with TaxBandits, through this new integration, we will be helping customers work smarter and faster, while also giving confidence that tax filing is accurate and compliant."

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider of Forms 1099 , Form W2, 1095, 940, 941, and W-9, serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size.

The new integration allows customers to e-file their 1099 Series forms in a few simple steps:

After signing into Sage Intacct and selecting 'e-file', customers will provide permission to transfer their 1099 information into their TaxBandits account and review the 1099 forms.

Upon completion, customers can opt-in to Federal and State e-filing as well as postal mailing and secure online access services to view and download recipient copies in their TaxBandits account.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises is the parent company of TaxBandits and a variety of other business management and e-filing applications. Located in the small city of Rock Hill, SC, SPAN Enterprises proves that big ideas grow in small towns.

With existing Business Management and E-filing Applications such as TruckLogics, ExpressTruckTax, and ExpressTaxExempt, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/ .

