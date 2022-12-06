Company to Showcase Full Stack Networking Solution Built on Cloud-Native Operating Model to Deliver A Multicloud Application Experience

Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, is demonstrating (Booth #511) its full-stack solution for simplifying multi-cloud networking at Gartner IT Infrastructure Operations Cloud Strategies conference, taking place December 6-8th in Las Vegas. The company plans to present a customer case example of the advantages of using a single network infrastructure for its cloud computing services.

The Gartner Market Guide for Multicloud Networking Software encourages I&O leaders responsible for cloud and edge infrastructure to "prefer the native capabilities of the cloud providers when starting out, and avoid forklifting data center networking designs and vendors in the public cloud, because this will lead to integration and cost inefficiencies."1 And to "invest in MCNS when a consistent set of broader, "full-stack" Level 3 through Level 7 networking and network security capabilities (e.g., routing, DNS, CDN, WAF, firewall, and observability) via a single management platform, across multiple providers, is needed."

The Prosimo Full stack meets the criteria of leading Fortune 100 companies and large enterprises and in our opinion aligns with the recommendations of leading analysts. Enterprise customers can now quickly build multi-cloud architectures with a single, unified platform from Prosimo. With support for hybrid cloud deployments, customers can instantiate any service from any cloud provider, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and others, without managing multiple environments.

Prosimo will exhibit and will share an example of how a single architecture can simplify cloud networking and demonstrate how Full Stack Transit enables companies to overcome multi-cloud complexity with business outcomes in sight.

Session Details:

During the show, Mehul Patel, Head of Marketing, Customer Insights, and Intelligence, will share how a Fortune 100 company accelerated its cloud journey:

Prosimo: One Arch Simple Cloud Networking- Customer Case Study

Thursday, December 08, 2022 01:40 PM 02:00 PM PST

Exhibit Showcase Theatre 1

Enterprises want to be successful with their cloud journey but need consistent architecture to connect into IaaS, PaaS, cloud-native services, and application endpoints. Neither DIY nor legacy networking approaches work due to complexity leading to unreliable infrastructure high costs. Building a service networking highway that keeps applications in the center of the universe helps operate the infrastructure at the speed of applications. During this session, we'll discuss how Fortune 100 companies are simplifying multicloud networking to accelerate their cloud journey achieving to up to 90% improvement in time-to-value, 99% application reliability, 60% savings in cloud spend, and 80% reduction in mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR) for faster positive business outcomes.

About the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations Cloud Strategies Conference

The Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations Cloud Strategies Conference focuses on key topics for infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders, including how to embrace change and serve evolving enterprise needs through optimizing workloads, maximizing efficiency, and building resilient systems and teams.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. While Gartner is hosting the Gartner Conference, Gartner is not in any way affiliated with Exhibiting Company or this promotion, the selection of winners or the distribution of prizes. Gartner disclaims all responsibility for any claims that may arise hereunder.

About Prosimo:

Prosimo delivers a simplified multicloud infrastructure for distributed enterprise cloud journeys. Companies innovate faster and remain in control with the Prosimo integrated stack. This stack combines cloud networking, performance, security, observability, and cost management-all powered by data insights and machine learning models with autonomous cloud networking to reduce complexity and risk. Cloud-forward enterprises, including F100, have adopted Prosimo to successfully roll out revenue-generating applications, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate positive business outcomes. Prosimo is venture-backed by marquee investors such as General Catalyst, WRVI Capital, and Blackrock. For more information, visit https://www.prosimo.io.

_______________________

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Cloud Networking Software, Andrew Lerner, Arun Chandrasekaran, Joe and Jonathan Forest, 12 April 2022.

