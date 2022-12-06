Company will power stronger ecommerce performance within its DXP and broaden its global client and support base as a result of this strategic acquisition

Crownpeak, a leading digital experience platform (DXP), today announced the closing of the acquisition of United Kingdom-based Attraqt, following regulatory approval.

Attraqt is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that powers exceptional product discovery experiences for top brands and retailers globally. Attraqt's omnichannel AI-powered product search, merchandising, and recommendation software to the ecommerce sector will broaden Crownpeak's composable digital experience product offerings.

The Attraqt acquisition follows Crownpeak's October 2022 acquisition of ilumino, a digital accessibility services company. Adding Attraqt's capabilities continues Crownpeak's commitment to bring more robust and relevant digital experiences for its customers and their end consumers.

"As we serve global leaders in B2C and B2B ecommerce, this acquisition broadens our business to add world-class shopper discovery experiences for consumers and businesses within Crownpeak's enterprise-grade DXP platform," said Jonah Paransky, CEO of Crownpeak. "This gives our customers stronger ecommerce tools to grow their revenues and operational capabilities. Crownpeak will continue scaling through additional strategic acquisitions to deliver critical, impactful tools for our global clients and partners."

The acquisition expands Crownpeak's global strength with Attraqt's concentration of business in the UK, Germany, and France. It complements Crownpeak's significant enterprise customer base that includes Bosch, Asics, Blanco, and Daimler.

"Finding the right product at the right time is critical to drive conversions and revenue. Combining Crownpeak's powerful tools that create inclusive, omnichannel experiences with speed and simplicity for top global organizations worldwide with Attraqt's leading ecommerce product discovery solutions used by more than 300 of the world's leading brands, manufacturers, and retailers makes this an exciting opportunity for both businesses," said Mark Adams, CEO of Attraqt. "Both customer bases can now realize a unified approach to drive content-driven commerce experiences across all digital channels."

For almost 20 years, Attraqt has defined relevant and inspiring online shopping experiences. As masters of merchandising-led shopping experiences, the company has deep expertise in search, browsing and purchasing intent in almost every ecommerce scenario and is trusted by top brands around the world, like ASOS, JD Sports, ScrewFix, Calvin Klein, and Tommy Hilfiger, to provide the technology and insights to transform and improve the shopper experience. The company was recognized in the Gartner 2022 Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines.

About Attraqt

Attraqt powers exceptional shopping experiences for over 300 of the world's leading brands, manufacturers and retailers. Attraqt provides a set of API-enabled, algorithm-driven, intelligent SaaS services covering personalization, search, navigation, merchandising, recommendations and internationalization.

The platform unifies and empowers all key customer journey stakeholders. Enabling business, data and technical teams to successfully leverage existing commerce technology investments. Ultimately ensuring individualized and connected micro-experiences that support commerce discovery through to inspiration and purchase, and beyond.

The Attraqt platform orchestrates AI models in real-time while allowing clients to integrate their own algorithms. This helps build true personalization strategies and create differentiated experiences at scale, so customers can exceed the expectations of today's shopper, and still reach commercial goals.

Attraqt is headquartered in London, with offices in Amsterdam, Chicago, Paris, Sofia, Hamburg and Sydney.

About Crownpeak

Founded in 2001, Crownpeak empowers customers to orchestrate digital experiences effortlessly. Crownpeak's cloud-native SaaS Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables over 1,000 market-leading brands to create personalized experiences across all content channels through enterprise-grade content management, natively-integrated accessibility, and digital quality assurance tools.

Customers can compose, manage, and scale the right content across all devices and platforms to millions of global visitors delivering experiences that drive commerce, loyalty, and engagement with their consumers, partners, and employees. For more information, please visit www.crownpeak.com.

