Ad-hoc release, 06 December 2022 Airbus no longer maintains 2022 commercial aircraft delivery target, confirms financial guidance 68 commercial aircraft deliveries in November, bringing annual deliveries to 565* aircraft as of end of November

Adjusts speed of A320 Family ramp-up to rate 65 for 2023 and 2024

Maintains the objective of reaching rate 75 by the middle of the decade Based on its November deliveries of 68 commercial aircraft and the complex operating environment, Airbus SE considers its target to achieve "around 700" commercial aircraft deliveries in 2022 to now be out of reach. The final figure is not expected to fall materially short of the "around 700" delivery target. Airbus remains committed to delivering its financial guidance as provided at the Nine-Month 2022 results**, meaning guidance for EBIT Adjusted and Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing remains unchanged. Taking into account the fact that this complex environment will persist longer than previously expected, Airbus will be adjusting the speed of the A320 Family ramp-up to rate 65 for 2023 and 2024. Airbus maintains the objective of reaching rate 75 by the middle of the decade. The full year 2022 Airbus commercial aircraft orders and deliveries will be disclosed - after audit - on 10 January 2023. Full Year results will be disclosed on 16 February 2023. In November 2022 Airbus also registered 29 new orders and 14 cancellations bringing the backlog to 7,344 aircraft. More insights on the Company's full month's performance on airbus.com. *Note: The net year to date delivery number of 563 reflects a reduction of 2 deliveries recorded in December 2021 (2 A350-900 AEROFLOT) for which a transfer was not possible due to international sanctions. **As the basis for its 2022 guidance, the Company assumes no further disruptions to the world economy, air traffic, the Company's internal operations, and its ability to deliver products and services. The Company's 2022 guidance is before M&A. On that basis, The Company targets to achieve around € 5.5 billion of EBIT Adjusted in 2022. The Company targets around € 4.5 billion of Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing in 2022. Contacts for the media Guillaume Steuer

