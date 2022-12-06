The International Energy Agency says that it expects the use of renewables to support global hydrogen production to surge over the next five years. The Netherlands and Denmark, meanwhile, have revealed plans to expand electrolysis capacity.The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new report that the amount of global renewables capacity dedicated to producing hydrogen will increase 100-fold over the next five years. "For 2022-27, the main case forecasts around 50 GW of renewable capacity to be dedicated to hydrogen production, accounting for 2% of total renewable capacity growth," it said ...

