Verallia (Paris:VRLA) has decided to launch a share buyback program and has entrusted an investment services provider with a share buy-back mandate for a maximum amount of 50 million euros, over a period running from December 7th, 2022 to November 2023.

Verallia intends to cancel all the shares thus bought back.

This share buyback program is implemented pursuant to the delegation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 11th, 2022 under the 16th resolution.

The description of the share buyback program is detailed in paragraph "7.3.6.6. Powers of the Board of Directors in respect of share capital increase and share Buyback" of Verallia's 2021 Universal Registration Document.

Information related to transactions on its own shares by Verallia under the share buyback program, will be disclosed on the Group's website www.verallia.com.

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work in common cause with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new healthy and sustainable solutions for all. With around 10,000 people and 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries, we are the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, providing innovative, customized and environmentally friendly solutions to more than 10,000 businesses around the world. Verallia produced more than 16 billion bottles and jars and achieved revenues of €2.7 billion in 2021. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and belongs to the SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable indexes. For more information: www.verallia.com.

Certain information included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding Verallia's present and future business strategies and the economic environment in which Verallia operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual performance and results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed and identified in Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" in the Universal Registration Document approved by the AMF and available on the Company's website (www.verallia.com) and the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). These forward-looking information and statements are no guarantee of future performance.

