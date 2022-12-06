Southwire Announces Investment With Sinclair Digital Services

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Supporting the company's growth strategy and building toward its goal to remain generationally-sustainable, Southwire is pleased to announce a new commercial investment with Sinclair Digital Services, Inc.

Sinclair Digital Services, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a designer, equipment reseller and system integrator of advanced connected buildings, with an emphasis on Direct Current (DC) microgrids. Sinclair has designed and implemented several high-profile DC buildings around the nation, including the Sinclair Marriott in Ft. Worth and the Hotel Marcel in New Haven, Conn.

"We are very excited to join Sinclair Digital in the growing space of DC powered intelligent buildings that bring clear benefits in terms of energy efficiency and integration with renewable energy sources and battery storage systems," said Norman Adkins, Southwire's president of Wire and Cable and chief operating officer.

Sinclair is currently partnering with Southwire on its newest office space at The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County adjacent to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. In late March, Southwire signed a deal for roughly 23,000 square feet of offices, meeting rooms, workstations and multipurpose space, and Sinclair is responsible for the design and implementation of the Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting at the location.

"The future of sustainable development is safe, DC power, and we are excited to be working with Southwire on these new opportunities," said Farukh Aslam, CEO of Sinclair Digital Services.

In July 2020, Southwire announced its Carbon Zero goal to eliminate or offset 100% of the company's Scope 1 - associated with fuel combustion - and Scope 2 - associated with electricity consumption - greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. Through its partnership with Sinclair Digital Services, Southwire plans to implement more sustainable buildings in the future, further reducing the company's carbon footprint.

"Our Carbon Zero goal is one that we are confident we can achieve, and in the near future, we expect to announce a Scope 3 objective to reduce indirect emissions in the company's value chain," said Burt Fealing, Southwire executive vice president, general counsel and chief sustainability officer. "With an extensive focus to be a leader in sustainability, Southwire is pleased to announce its partnership with Sinclair Digital Services. Together, we will implement more sustainable buildings in the future and reduce overall carbon emissions."

To learn more about Southwire's commitment to sustainability, visit www.southwire.com/sustainability. For more Southwire news, visit www.southwire.com/newsroom.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southwire on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Southwire

Website: profiles/southwire

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southwire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730472/Southwire-Announces-Investment-With-Sinclair-Digital-Services