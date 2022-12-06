DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy has signed a partnership with Inoé with a view to supplying green energy to the Ligno Vallée, the centre of excellence for wood of the Île-de-France region

Charwood Energy has signed a partnership with Inoé with a view to supplying green energy to the Ligno Vallée, the centre of excellence for wood of the Île-de-France region

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), the French specialist in tailor-made biomass energy recovery solutions, announces the signing of a partnership with Inoé, the regional leader in wood energy biomass fuel, with a view to supplying biomass energy to the Ligno Vallée, the centre of excellence for wood of the Île-de-France region.

Inoé, the independent leader in wood energy biomass fuel production in the Île-de-France region

With more than 160,000 tonnes of ligneous material recovered every year, Inoé is the regional leader in wood energy biomass fuel production. Among its clients are major players in the operation and management of French heating networks such as Dalkia, Engie, Coriance, Idex, as well as many independent companies who manage wood-fired heating plants on behalf of local authorities. It manufactures ligneous materials from recycled wood, waste generated by the maintenance of urban trees and the by-products of forest exploitation, at the core of forest maintenance in the Île-de-France region.

Inoé supports the development of the Ligno Vallée in Île-de-France within the Yvelines department. This centre of excellence, dedicated to wood-working professionals, brings together a number of economic players from the Île-de-France forest-timber sector involved in the region's transition to a low-carbon economy. The project is based in particular on wood construction or furniture activities and wood-to-fuel conversion (densified logs, pellets, certified wood chips), biochar production and use as electricity and heat, as well as digital data storage or hydrogen production.

Charwood Energy has signed a partnership with Inoé to supply inputs to a cogeneration unit with a capacity of almost 1 MW

Charwood Energy is working alongside Inoé, having signed a partnership whereby Charwood Energy will develop, on its own behalf, a cogeneration unit (electricity-heat) with a capacity of nearly 1 MW through recycled wood gasification, and Inoé will supply inputs, grade B recycled wood ("orange list").

With a start-up scheduled for 2024, the cogeneration unit aims at supplying electricity and heat to the centre of excellence for wood of the Île-de-France region, the Ligno Vallée, and selling surplus electricity to the public grid.

Adrien Haller, CEO and founder, declares: "This partnership with Inoé is a great opportunity for the Group to set itself as a leading player in the development of wood energy biomass in the Île-de-France region. Last but not least, the project will showcase our expertise and the relevance of wood energy, so that we can also prevail on a national and global scale".

Contacts

CHARWOOD ENERGY ACTIFIN ACTIFIN Investor Relations Press Relations investisseur@charwood.energy charwood@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

About Inoé

INOE SAS, created in 2016, includes INOE Transport Logistique and INOE Forêt, led by Eric WALME, founder and CEO. In 2022, the consolidated turnover of the company, which employs more than 30 staff, was EUR10 million. It implements an integrated model that takes into account all ligneous resources within its territory, whether noble or at the end of their life. Its purpose is to source and implement all means of processing wood materials for increasingly technological and value-added uses. As part of renewable energy, INOE currently produces fuel for firewood district heating, using resources derived from the recycling and development of forests in the Île-de-France region. It is gradually building a territorial lignocellulosic bioeconomy to develop its Biomass Factory, a low-carbon manufacturing unit for a more technical segmentation of products with a view to addressing chemicals markets.

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy.

With a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification - Charwood Energy generated revenue of EUR4.6 million in 2021 from its third-party activities and EBITDA of EUR1 million (23% of revenue).

Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance.

For more information, see: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/

