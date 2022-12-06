DJ Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2023

Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2023

Luxembourg December 6, 2022 (18:00 CET) - Aperam today announces its financial calendar for 2023.

Earnings calendar*:[1]

10 February 2023: earnings for 4th quarter 2022 and 12 months 2022

3 May 2023: earnings for 1st quarter 2023

28 July 2023: earnings for 2nd quarter 2023 and 6 months 2023

8 November 2023: earnings for 3rd quarter 2023 and 9 months 2023

(* earnings are issued before the opening of the European stock exchanges on which the Aperam share is listed)

General Meeting of Shareholder:

2 May 2023: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. As from 31 December 2021, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2021, Aperam had sales of EUR 5,102 million and steel shipments of 1.82 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Contact

Company Secretary / Julia Eisenmann: +352 661 527 279

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 27 304

[1] Please note that this calendar is provisional and could be subject to change following exceptional events.

