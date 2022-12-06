Alternative Health Inc.: AHAI, the AI Based Multi Symptom Check and Therapy Recommendation Platform to be Released in the First Quarter of 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Alternative Health, Inc, the US based medical company announced that it will be releasing its evidence based diagnostic and recommendation platform to the public in the first quarter of 2023. The platform 'AHAI' as it is named, is first of its kind to give preventive care recommendations to all the patients based on their symptoms, family history, blood reports and any other vitals. Being a hybrid of cutting edge latest tech involving Artificial Intelligence(AI)/Machine Learning (ML) and evidence based knowledge gathered from the past 5000 years, AHAI is first of its kind integrating age-old knowledge of Ayurveda, homeopathy, naturopathy, chinese traditional medicine to machine learning based platform. The diagnosis and recommendation engine which runs on the proprietary algorithms will run on huge data consisting of over a million patient case studies gathered from more than 5000 practitioners of alternative medicine all over the world. More than 30% of the symptoms can be self treatable using the recommendations from AHAI engine which will recommend health supplements, lifestyle changes as well as food based medicine. All the supplements are strictly based on using FDA approved ingredients.

In the words of Anil Sunkara, CEO of Alternative Health, Inc, the platform supports the entire patient journey from symptom check to solution check. The USP of the platform is to connect the patient to a specialist who has the knowledge of treating a patient with similar symptoms. This will be one of the best use cases of AI in healthcare, he told the media today. Along with the regular vitals and symptoms of the patient, the platform takes voice biomarkers as well as pulse changes making it more accurate then the competitors in the market. In a nutshell as per Sunkara, AHAI will be connecting age old wisdom to new age wisdom (Artificial Intelligence).

Satish Nandigama, the CTO of the company was overwhelmed by the way AHAI is turning out to be. AHAI will be the solution to health care provider shortages and burnouts. It will provide a virtual decision support system for the practitioner, while recommending alternative therapies and lifestyle changes to the patient. The best part of AHAI is that the system upgrades itself every day with more data and the engine is fed with at least 10K EMRs/records every day making it more robust and accurate with time.

Alternative Health, Inc will also white label its platform to providers and other telemedicine portals which can use the APIs to create their own symptom checkers. Anand Bollineni, the COO & architect behind the new EMR system designed specifically for the purpose mentions that "Integrated health is the approach that's being followed by the top medical practices and our platform can be merged into any integrated health care facility paving the way for better care and assistance in the patient journey. "According to data from the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), astonishingly 38% of the US population are tending towards alternative therapies and preventive therapies. The global complementary and alternative medicine market size was valued at USD 92.65 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.03% from 2021 to 2030 reaching USD 411.4B. With AHAI, we could get these therapies to the fingertips of people, making healthcare accessible to all. With persistent challenges to access healthcare, AHAI is an artificial intelligence approach that relies on existing databases to offer robust diagnosis based on symptoms and therapeutic interventions using traditional approaches.

