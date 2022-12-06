NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Yara International (286/22)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Yara International ASA (Yara International) held today, December 6, 2022, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK 10.00 per share. The Ex-date is December 7, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards/futures in Yara International (YAR, YARN). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1106373