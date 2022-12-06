Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Supertrend 2023! Cybersecurity-Aktie mit Monster-Potential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BL7F ISIN: NO0010208051 Ticker-Symbol: IU2 
Tradegate
06.12.22
18:57 Uhr
43,020 Euro
-0,570
-1,31 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,97043,22019:42
43,02043,14019:42
GlobeNewswire
06.12.2022 | 18:53
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Yara International (286/22)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Yara International ASA (Yara
International) held today, December 6, 2022, has resolved to pay an
extraordinary dividend of NOK 10.00 per share. The Ex-date is December 7, 2022.
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards/futures in Yara International (YAR, YARN). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1106373
YARA INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.