Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

6 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 6 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 60,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 376.115 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 379 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 374 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 16,101,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 229,989,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 6 December 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 505 376.50 08:22:02 00062545258TRLO0 LSE 15 376.50 08:22:02 00062545259TRLO0 LSE 145 376.50 08:22:27 00062545268TRLO0 LSE 301 376.50 08:22:35 00062545277TRLO0 LSE 1000 376.50 08:23:00 00062545302TRLO0 LSE 520 376.50 08:23:00 00062545303TRLO0 LSE 458 376.00 08:24:45 00062545376TRLO0 LSE 1198 376.00 08:24:46 00062545377TRLO0 LSE 526 376.00 08:24:46 00062545378TRLO0 LSE 1936 375.00 08:28:33 00062545508TRLO0 LSE 100 378.50 10:15:48 00062550396TRLO0 LSE 983 378.50 10:15:48 00062550397TRLO0 LSE 34 378.50 10:15:48 00062550398TRLO0 LSE 184 378.50 10:15:48 00062550399TRLO0 LSE 162 378.50 10:16:26 00062550412TRLO0 LSE 1937 378.50 10:16:26 00062550413TRLO0 LSE 566 379.00 10:16:26 00062550414TRLO0 LSE 406 379.00 10:16:26 00062550415TRLO0 LSE 389 379.00 10:16:26 00062550416TRLO0 LSE 472 379.00 10:16:26 00062550417TRLO0 LSE 2099 378.00 10:16:26 00062550418TRLO0 LSE 386 377.50 10:23:04 00062550714TRLO0 LSE 500 377.50 10:23:04 00062550715TRLO0 LSE 500 377.50 10:23:04 00062550716TRLO0 LSE 500 377.50 10:23:04 00062550717TRLO0 LSE 262 377.50 10:23:04 00062550718TRLO0 LSE 416 376.50 10:28:44 00062551072TRLO0 LSE 500 376.50 10:28:44 00062551073TRLO0 LSE 1095 376.50 10:28:44 00062551074TRLO0 LSE 1347 375.50 11:12:30 00062553588TRLO0 LSE 648 375.50 11:12:30 00062553589TRLO0 LSE 441 377.00 12:30:30 00062557739TRLO0 LSE 12 377.00 12:30:30 00062557740TRLO0 LSE 2114 376.50 12:52:36 00062558646TRLO0 LSE 411 376.50 13:07:11 00062559247TRLO0 LSE 500 376.50 13:07:11 00062559248TRLO0 LSE 1000 376.50 13:07:11 00062559249TRLO0 LSE 81 376.50 13:07:11 00062559250TRLO0 LSE 386 376.50 13:12:01 00062559441TRLO0 LSE 1787 376.50 13:12:01 00062559442TRLO0 LSE 786 376.00 13:35:50 00062560684TRLO0 LSE 1000 376.00 13:35:50 00062560685TRLO0 LSE 165 376.00 13:35:50 00062560686TRLO0 LSE 365 376.00 13:54:12 00062561541TRLO0 LSE 700 376.00 13:54:12 00062561542TRLO0 LSE 400 376.00 13:54:12 00062561543TRLO0 LSE 558 376.00 13:54:15 00062561546TRLO0 LSE 734 376.00 14:00:10 00062561827TRLO0 LSE 102 376.00 14:00:10 00062561828TRLO0 LSE 733 376.00 14:00:11 00062561831TRLO0 LSE 2089 374.50 14:01:42 00062561995TRLO0 LSE 563 374.50 14:02:44 00062562041TRLO0 LSE 1827 374.50 14:02:44 00062562042TRLO0 LSE 90 374.00 14:31:22 00062563367TRLO0 LSE 700 374.00 14:43:03 00062564198TRLO0 LSE 545 374.00 14:43:03 00062564199TRLO0 LSE 529 374.00 14:43:03 00062564200TRLO0 LSE 966 374.00 14:43:03 00062564201TRLO0 LSE 884 374.00 14:43:03 00062564202TRLO0 LSE 424 376.50 14:54:04 00062565413TRLO0 LSE 874 376.00 14:54:04 00062565414TRLO0 LSE 181 376.00 14:54:04 00062565415TRLO0 LSE 1212 376.00 14:54:04 00062565416TRLO0 LSE 345 376.00 14:54:12 00062565423TRLO0 LSE 424 376.00 14:54:12 00062565424TRLO0 LSE 327 376.00 14:54:12 00062565425TRLO0 LSE 345 376.00 14:54:30 00062565446TRLO0 LSE 667 376.00 14:54:30 00062565447TRLO0 LSE 97 376.00 14:55:30 00062565546TRLO0 LSE 345 376.00 14:55:30 00062565547TRLO0 LSE 345 376.50 14:57:34 00062565674TRLO0 LSE 340 376.50 15:01:20 00062565871TRLO0 LSE 93 376.50 15:01:20 00062565872TRLO0 LSE 133 376.00 15:02:13 00062565928TRLO0 LSE 1806 376.00 15:02:13 00062565929TRLO0 LSE 420 375.00 15:20:56 00062567394TRLO0 LSE 2039 375.50 15:36:26 00062568345TRLO0 LSE 1084 375.00 15:36:30 00062568350TRLO0 LSE 66 375.00 15:36:30 00062568351TRLO0 LSE 241 375.00 15:36:30 00062568352TRLO0 LSE 474 375.00 15:36:30 00062568353TRLO0 LSE 494 375.50 15:36:30 00062568354TRLO0 LSE 394 375.50 15:36:30 00062568355TRLO0 LSE 202 375.50 15:57:47 00062569705TRLO0 LSE 25 375.50 15:59:19 00062569810TRLO0 LSE 34 375.50 16:00:59 00062569930TRLO0 LSE 7 376.00 16:01:28 00062569970TRLO0 LSE 679 376.00 16:01:28 00062569971TRLO0 LSE 196 376.00 16:01:28 00062569972TRLO0 LSE 30 376.00 16:01:28 00062569973TRLO0 LSE 236 376.00 16:01:28 00062569974TRLO0 LSE 406 376.00 16:01:28 00062569975TRLO0 LSE 233 376.00 16:02:10 00062570043TRLO0 LSE 579 376.00 16:02:10 00062570044TRLO0 LSE 408 376.00 16:03:15 00062570112TRLO0 LSE 343 376.00 16:04:36 00062570226TRLO0 LSE 31 376.00 16:04:36 00062570227TRLO0 LSE 390 376.00 16:08:36 00062570681TRLO0 LSE 397 376.00 16:10:36 00062570842TRLO0 LSE 428 376.00 16:10:36 00062570843TRLO0 LSE 1648 376.00 16:10:36 00062570844TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

