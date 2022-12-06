Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 6

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

6 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 6 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 60,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 376.115 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 379 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 374 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 16,101,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 229,989,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 6 December 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
505376.50 08:22:0200062545258TRLO0LSE
15376.50 08:22:0200062545259TRLO0LSE
145376.50 08:22:2700062545268TRLO0LSE
301376.50 08:22:3500062545277TRLO0LSE
1000376.50 08:23:0000062545302TRLO0LSE
520376.50 08:23:0000062545303TRLO0LSE
458376.00 08:24:4500062545376TRLO0LSE
1198376.00 08:24:4600062545377TRLO0LSE
526376.00 08:24:4600062545378TRLO0LSE
1936375.00 08:28:3300062545508TRLO0LSE
100378.50 10:15:4800062550396TRLO0LSE
983378.50 10:15:4800062550397TRLO0LSE
34378.50 10:15:4800062550398TRLO0LSE
184378.50 10:15:4800062550399TRLO0LSE
162378.50 10:16:2600062550412TRLO0LSE
1937378.50 10:16:2600062550413TRLO0LSE
566379.00 10:16:2600062550414TRLO0LSE
406379.00 10:16:2600062550415TRLO0LSE
389379.00 10:16:2600062550416TRLO0LSE
472379.00 10:16:2600062550417TRLO0LSE
2099378.00 10:16:2600062550418TRLO0LSE
386377.50 10:23:0400062550714TRLO0LSE
500377.50 10:23:0400062550715TRLO0LSE
500377.50 10:23:0400062550716TRLO0LSE
500377.50 10:23:0400062550717TRLO0LSE
262377.50 10:23:0400062550718TRLO0LSE
416376.50 10:28:4400062551072TRLO0LSE
500376.50 10:28:4400062551073TRLO0LSE
1095376.50 10:28:4400062551074TRLO0LSE
1347375.50 11:12:3000062553588TRLO0LSE
648375.50 11:12:3000062553589TRLO0LSE
441377.00 12:30:3000062557739TRLO0LSE
12377.00 12:30:3000062557740TRLO0LSE
2114376.50 12:52:3600062558646TRLO0LSE
411376.50 13:07:1100062559247TRLO0LSE
500376.50 13:07:1100062559248TRLO0LSE
1000376.50 13:07:1100062559249TRLO0LSE
81376.50 13:07:1100062559250TRLO0LSE
386376.50 13:12:0100062559441TRLO0LSE
1787376.50 13:12:0100062559442TRLO0LSE
786376.00 13:35:5000062560684TRLO0LSE
1000376.00 13:35:5000062560685TRLO0LSE
165376.00 13:35:5000062560686TRLO0LSE
365376.00 13:54:1200062561541TRLO0LSE
700376.00 13:54:1200062561542TRLO0LSE
400376.00 13:54:1200062561543TRLO0LSE
558376.00 13:54:1500062561546TRLO0LSE
734376.00 14:00:1000062561827TRLO0LSE
102376.00 14:00:1000062561828TRLO0LSE
733376.00 14:00:1100062561831TRLO0LSE
2089374.50 14:01:4200062561995TRLO0LSE
563374.50 14:02:4400062562041TRLO0LSE
1827374.50 14:02:4400062562042TRLO0LSE
90374.00 14:31:2200062563367TRLO0LSE
700374.00 14:43:0300062564198TRLO0LSE
545374.00 14:43:0300062564199TRLO0LSE
529374.00 14:43:0300062564200TRLO0LSE
966374.00 14:43:0300062564201TRLO0LSE
884374.00 14:43:0300062564202TRLO0LSE
424376.50 14:54:0400062565413TRLO0LSE
874376.00 14:54:0400062565414TRLO0LSE
181376.00 14:54:0400062565415TRLO0LSE
1212376.00 14:54:0400062565416TRLO0LSE
345376.00 14:54:1200062565423TRLO0LSE
424376.00 14:54:1200062565424TRLO0LSE
327376.00 14:54:1200062565425TRLO0LSE
345376.00 14:54:3000062565446TRLO0LSE
667376.00 14:54:3000062565447TRLO0LSE
97376.00 14:55:3000062565546TRLO0LSE
345376.00 14:55:3000062565547TRLO0LSE
345376.50 14:57:3400062565674TRLO0LSE
340376.50 15:01:2000062565871TRLO0LSE
93376.50 15:01:2000062565872TRLO0LSE
133376.00 15:02:1300062565928TRLO0LSE
1806376.00 15:02:1300062565929TRLO0LSE
420375.00 15:20:5600062567394TRLO0LSE
2039375.50 15:36:2600062568345TRLO0LSE
1084375.00 15:36:3000062568350TRLO0LSE
66375.00 15:36:3000062568351TRLO0LSE
241375.00 15:36:3000062568352TRLO0LSE
474375.00 15:36:3000062568353TRLO0LSE
494375.50 15:36:3000062568354TRLO0LSE
394375.50 15:36:3000062568355TRLO0LSE
202375.50 15:57:4700062569705TRLO0LSE
25375.50 15:59:1900062569810TRLO0LSE
34375.50 16:00:5900062569930TRLO0LSE
7376.00 16:01:2800062569970TRLO0LSE
679376.00 16:01:2800062569971TRLO0LSE
196376.00 16:01:2800062569972TRLO0LSE
30376.00 16:01:2800062569973TRLO0LSE
236376.00 16:01:2800062569974TRLO0LSE
406376.00 16:01:2800062569975TRLO0LSE
233376.00 16:02:1000062570043TRLO0LSE
579376.00 16:02:1000062570044TRLO0LSE
408376.00 16:03:1500062570112TRLO0LSE
343376.00 16:04:3600062570226TRLO0LSE
31376.00 16:04:3600062570227TRLO0LSE
390376.00 16:08:3600062570681TRLO0LSE
397376.00 16:10:3600062570842TRLO0LSE
428376.00 16:10:3600062570843TRLO0LSE
1648376.00 16:10:3600062570844TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

