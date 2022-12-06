Travel Nevada Releases Rockhounding How-To Guide on National Miners Day

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / In celebration of National Miners Day, Travel Nevada, the destination marketing organization for the state of Nevada has unveiled a downloadable guide designed to help aspiring and established rockhounders and gem collectors discover and mine for their own precious rocks, minerals, and gems in the state. "On the Hunt: A Guide to Rockhounding in Nevada' provides entry-level information on respectful rockhounding, as well as tips, tools needed, maps, and resources for gem identification.

Nevada has a long and established mining history. Nicknamed the "Silver State," America's largest silver deposit, the Comstock Lode, was found in Nevada in 1859. The silver that was discovered here produced more than $300 million dollars, much of which helped fund development of the West Coast.

"Today, Nevada is the largest gold-producing state in the U.S. and fourth-largest in the world," said Dr. Josh Bonde, director of the Nevada State Museum, Carson City. "Nevada has a deep and varied geologic history that has allowed for the formation of other fossils and gemstones including black fire opal, turquoise, amethyst, garnet and many more."

With 80 percent public lands and more than 70 million acres, professional and amateur geologists and miners have virtually infinite options for discovering rare and precious gems in Nevada. To help these travelers get a truly authentic experience, Travel Nevada developed this guide to help them strike gold (or other precious stones) at some of the state's most gem-filled locations: Gemfield, Garnet Hill, Royal Peacock Opal Mine, and Bonanza Opal Mines.

"Whether you're looking for a stone to put on display in your home or a precious gem for a custom necklace, Nevada's unmatched landscape makes it the ideal place to find exactly what you're looking for," said Brenda Scolari, director of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. "This guide is designed to help a first-time or an experienced rockhounder have a one-of-a-kind outdoor adventure."

The downloadable guide is available here. For more information on rockhounding in Nevada, visit Travel Nevada's Rockhounding page. For high-resolution images, visit here.

