Entergy Corporation: Louisiana College Students Can Earn $4,000 in STEM Scholarships for the 2023-24 School Year

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Entergy's Information Technology organization has created a new scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy STEM Scholarship program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2023, on the Entergy STEM Scholarship website .

"This scholarship program is part of our commitment to nurturing young talent, supporting the New Orleans metro area, and building a stronger, resilient and more diverse IT workforce for the future," said Michael Rhymes, Entergy's vice president and chief information officer.

Applicants to the Entergy STEM Scholarship must meet all the following criteria:

Be a graduate of a high school located in the greater New Orleans metro area, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany or Tangipahoa parishes.

Be current full-time undergraduate students with a declared major in the science, technology, engineering or mathematics fields of study.

Enrolled in or will be transferring to one of the following universities for the full 2023-24 academic year: Dillard University Grambling State University Loyola University Southern University



"If we are going to develop the next generation of STEM-fluent students we must close the education gap that continues to exist," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility. "These scholarships will provide STEM learning opportunities and positively impact the communities we serve."

Entergy IT selected the New Orleans metro area as a pilot location for the new scholarship program, with hopes to expand to other communities in Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas in the future.

Learn more and apply online

Eligible college students can visit the Entergy STEM Scholarship webpage to learn more about the scholarship and apply. Applications are now open and will be accepted through Jan. 23, 2023. Students who are selected to receive the scholarship will be contacted in March 2023.

Selection of recipients are made by Scholarship America, a leading scholarship facilitator and partner. Entergy does not participate in the selection process.

The scholarship program supports the Entergy's corporate social responsibility mission to create sustainable value for our customers, employees, communities and owners. Aligning with our business objectives, these scholarships serve as a fundamental element in developing a pipeline of future talent in our workforce, expand economic development in the region and meet our customers' needs.

About Entergy

Entergy, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,500 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. WePowerLife

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation

Website: https://www.entergy.com/sustainability/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730504/Louisiana-College-Students-Can-Earn-4000-in-STEM-Scholarships-for-the-2023-24-School-Year